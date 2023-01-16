Newsom Signs Law Giving Unprecedented Policing Powers to Non-Citizens

The leftist government running California these days seems to be bending over backward to please everyone, unless, of course, you are an American citizen.

A new law in the state — signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom — gives extraordinary policing powers to non-citizens in California.

According to the Washington Examiner, SB 960, which takes effect this year, allows non-citizens to become police officers in the state of California.

In essence, this new law outsources police work from American citizens to foreigners living in the country.

Now before anyone gets too upset, this new law does not mean that illegal immigrants will suddenly be able to be police officers. According to Reuters, the law says that only those non-citizens with valid work permits can become police officers.

Still, however, this law is problematic for a number of reasons.

First, there is the fact that this bill once again will take away jobs from American citizens and give them to non-citizens. The past few decades have seen globalization outsource millions of jobs, particularly blue-collar jobs, to other countries, meaning that many Americans in the poorest parts of the country have been unable to make a living.

This was one of the many reasons that a large number of blue-collar workers came out in support of Donald Trump, who promised to reverse the tide of globalization and bring jobs and opportunities back to the American people.

But now leftists in places like California are outsourcing jobs that hitherto have been the domain of American citizens to non-citizens within the state. This will only leave more working-class Americans without jobs and opportunities.

Then there is the fact that police officers in the United States are tasked with enforcing American laws. Wouldn’t it be helpful for law enforcement to be comprised of men and women who understand the American legal system?

Many non-citizens have not grown up here and, therefore, do not completely understand the Constitution, how the judicial system works or how the American government works.

It is much better for citizens to have police officers who are primed and educated on the laws of this country in order to ensure that they properly interpret and enforce the law.

Of course, leftists who run places like California have shown time and again that they have little respect for the laws of this country anyway, as they have constantly refused to enforce them.

With a crime wave sweeping the country, leftist governments are adopting “soft-on-crime” policies in the name of tolerance and compassion that are allowing thousands of criminals to walk free, leading to even more crime.

Not to mention, both leftist state governments, like in California, and the Biden administration have refused to enforce immigration laws, allowing illegal immigrants to stream across the southern border in record numbers.

The fact is that the left seems to be trying to create opportunities for everyone except hard-working, law-abiding American citizens.

They would rather outsource jobs to non-citizens in the name of liberal idealism than work to create jobs and opportunities for the citizens of their own country.

