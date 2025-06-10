Newsom Suing Trump Over What Eisenhower, JFK and Bush Also Did with National Guard

Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to create a counter-narrative that President Donald Trump is responsible for the riots that broke out in Los Angeles on Friday and have continued for four straight days.

Newsom announced Monday that he is suing the Trump administration for federalizing units from the California National Guard to quell the violence after local officials, including Newsom, had been unable to do so the previous two days.

In a news release announcing the suit, Newsom called nationalizing the Guard an “An unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority,” the governor said. “This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic.

“Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach. This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy. It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand.”

As promised @realDonaldTrump @PeteHegseth. You have the power to solve this problem immediately. Rescind this order. https://t.co/oNLnp3S6C6 pic.twitter.com/CtyEflta1w — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 9, 2025

Talk about overblown rhetoric. Was it an “unmistakable step toward authoritarianism” when President Dwight Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard in 1957 in response to Democratic Governor Orval Faubus refusing to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling integrating public schools in Little Rock?

The mission was to escort nine black students into the segregated Central High School. President Eisenhower directed the 101st to protect the students and the school from protests. These students are now known as the Little Rock Nine. (2/2) #airassault #Army250 #250atCampbell pic.twitter.com/YzORY3ihQX — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) May 30, 2025

He did so over Faubus’s objection and sent in the 101st Airborne just to make sure federal law was enforced.

What about when John Kennedy federalized the National Guard to ensure the integration of the University of Alabama in 1963, over the objections of Democratic Gov. George Wallace?

Alabama Governor George Wallace rejected *desegregation* at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963.

👉🏼 President John F. Kennedy issued Executive Order 11111, which federalized the Alabama National Guard.

General Henry Graham commanded Wallace to step aside. https://t.co/KceO1pKOIP pic.twitter.com/iaE9r6SLWn — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) June 8, 2025

And in 1992, President George H.W. Bush federalized the National Guard and sent in the Marines to quell the LA riots. Bush noted in the video below that he did so in coordination with then-Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

It seems highly likely that if Newsom had been governor then, he would be grandstanding like he is now and trying to blame Bush for the situation getting out of hand.

Don’t let the media gaslight you. During the 1992 L.A. riots, President George W. Bush mobilized the National Guard, US Army, & US Marines to stop the violent rioters from wrecking Los Angeles. It’s not “unprecedented.” Trump is not a “dictator.”pic.twitter.com/GkQL5gEWI1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 9, 2025



Trump is the one who has acted responsibly in this situation, clearly not wanting a repeat of 2020’s “Summer of Love” riots, when he tried to give governors more room to do their jobs.

Two days of rioting were enough before he decided to step in and do what neither Newsom nor Democratic Mayor Karen Bass had the leadership and fortitude to do.

