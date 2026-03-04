Newsom Taken to Task After He Rages at SCOTUS for Critical Transgender Ruling

It should come as little surprise that California Gov. Gavin Newsom had some less-than-flattering comments for the Supreme Court after it made a key decision this week.

It should come as even less of a surprise that the hyper-progressive governor was promptly taken to task by his critics for those remarks.

To wit, the Supreme Court handed Newsom a sizable loss when it ruled that California schools cannot keep parents in the dark when it comes to matters of gender ideology, as a broader lawsuit targeting these policies plays out, as reported by Politico.

In a ruling that fell along familiar ideological lines, the justices granted an emergency request from a coalition of parents and teachers seeking to overturn action taken by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court had stepped in to temporarily halt a lower court’s decision while the legal fight continued.

That lower court judge concluded that California law infringes on the rights of parents and educators by prohibiting teachers from disclosing information about a student’s gender transition unless the student consents.

In effect, the policy bars schools from informing parents about certain gender-related developments involving their own children.

By lifting the 9th Circuit’s stay, the Supreme Court signaled that the parents challenging the law are likely to succeed on the merits. The justices indicated that California’s approach appears to result in withholding information from parents regarding a child’s gender dysphoria while the case proceeds.

“These policies likely violate parents’ rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children,” the ruling stated.

For Newsom, this ruling was unacceptable.

“Teachers should be focused on teaching — not forced to be gender cops,” Newsom raged to the New York Post.

He added, “The shadow docket ruling by the Supreme Court undermines student privacy and the ability to learn in a safe and supportive classroom, free from discrimination based on gender identity.”

Those remarks prompted quite a response from Steve Hilton, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in California.

“Yet again Gavin Newsom and the Democrats are putting their insane, fringe ideology ahead of common sense and parents’ rights,” Hilton told the New York Post.

He wasn’t anywhere close to being done.

Hilton continued, “Most people look at this and can’t understand why it’s even a question: of course parents should be told if their children change their gender.”

“The justification Newsom claims for his parental secrecy policy is that without it, students will face harm. We have plenty of resources in California, inside and outside the school system, for any students who might be in that situation,” he continued.

“There is no justification for the Democrats’ parental secrecy policy, and it just shows how far gone they really are,” Hilton said.

“They think kids belong to the government, not parents, and it is disgusting to see Newsom take the side of far left ideologues against families. But no surprise from the guy who won’t do anything about biological boys in girls’ sports or evil child rapists being set free early.”

Others on social media simply piled on the embattled governor, calling this a major “loss” for the man that many assume is one of the frontrunners to be the Democratic nominee for president come 2028.

Gov. Newsom takes a loss at Supreme Court over student gender billhttps://t.co/YZ19eJh73N — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 3, 2026

🚨 NEWSOM CRUSHED BY SUPREME COURT 🚨

Big news just dropped! The Supreme Court has delivered a massive blow to Governor Gavin Newsom’s agenda. Here’s the breakdown of what just happened: ❌ PARENTAL RIGHTS VICTORY: The Supreme Court officially blocked California’s law that tried… pic.twitter.com/l9aCKdAT5U — Steven Latham (@StevenJLatham1) March 3, 2026

An attorney for the Thomas More Society, the law firm representing California parents, called the ruling a “watershed moment for parental rights in America.”

