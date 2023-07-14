Newsom Threatens School Board for Rejecting Textbook Celebrating Gay 'Child Sexual Predator'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened a school district in his state for not adopting a curriculum that celebrates gay-rights icon and child sexual predator Harvey Milk.

The Temecula Valley School Board in Riverside County voted in May not to adopt some materials in a textbook that celebrates Milk — the first openly gay elected official in California’s history.

Milk is celebrated as a martyr for the LGBT community, while his murky history is often ignored by those who push him on the rest of the world.

Actor Sean Penn played the former San Francisco Board of Supervisors member in a 2008 film about him.

The film didn’t mention Milk’s documented sexual relationship with a child — 16-year-old Jack McKinley in 1964 — nor McKinley’s later suicide.

People who celebrate California’s annual Harvey Milk Day also generally shy away from mentioning his association with deranged cult leader Jim Jones — who convinced or compelled 918 people to poison themselves in the Jonestown cult in Guyana in 1978.

Milk was assassinated a week after the mass suicide.

Given the concerning realities about who Milk truly was, educators in Temecula decided to avoid the Kool-Aid and not force young children in community classrooms to celebrate him.

Adults who care about children looked at Milk and one of them, school board president Dr. Joseph Komrosky, deemed him a “pedophile” during a board meeting.

Another member of the board later said, “As a father, I find it morally reprehensible to include someone in the content of K through 5 curriculum that was a known pedophile.”

In May, the school board — led by Komrosky — voted to leave supplementary materials about Milk out of classrooms as it prepares to adopt a new book called “Social Studies Alive!”

The decision was followed by predictable calls of “book banning,” which were repeated by KTLA-TV in its reporting of the standoff between Sacramento and one sane area of California.

On Thursday, Newsom was so triggered by the actions of Temecula’s school board that he threatened them on Twitter.

“If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence,” Newsom wrote.

Being of the opinion that men in their thirties who groom teens for sex should be celebrated, the radical governor said his state is “stepping in” to intervene.

A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk. CA is stepping in. We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do… pic.twitter.com/r2iirL8b5v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2023

He also laughably accused Temecula’s rational board members of “cancel culture” in an accompanying statement.

“Cancel culture has gone too far in Temecula. Radicalized zealots on the school board rejected a textbook used by hundreds of thousands of students and now children will begin the school year without the tools they need to learn,” Newsom said.

He added, ”If the school board won’t do its job by its next board meeting to ensure kids start the school year with basic materials, the state will deliver the book into the hands of children and their parents and we’ll send the district the bill and we’ll fine them for violating state law.”

Komrosky has defended his decision and said Milk’s sexuality had nothing to do with his decision.

“My comments have been misappropriated as an attack on the LGTBQ community,” Komrosky said in a statement last month obtained by KABC-TV.

Komrosky added, “My comments were non-gender specific, non-sexual orientation specific, and direction to my view, and the view of the California legislature: that 33-year-old adults should not have sexual relationships with a 16-year-old minor, regardless of gender.”

Komrosky is ready to fight Newsom and said the governor’s tweet had resulted in his life being threatened.

“Governor Newsom, I’m glad that I have your attention,” Komrosky said on Thursday, KTLA reported. “Now you have mine, as I received my first death threat after your tweet.”

In perhaps the least-surprising California story ever, a man who wishes to protect children from idolizing a sexual predator is now in a standoff with the state’s governor.

No matter the outcome of the fight, it is inspiring that so many adults are finally standing up for vulnerable children.

The days of the left grooming them without obstruction appear to be drawing to a close.

