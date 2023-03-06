Newsom Throws Fit After Walgreens Refuses to Do Dems Dirty Work, Says California Will Cease Doing Business with Co.

California’s leftist governor Gavin Newsom is lashing out at a major pharmacy chain that refuses to provide abortion pills in certain states.

According to CNN Business, Walgreens will not distribute the abortion pill in 20 states after Republican lawmakers in those states promised legal action against companies who distributed the pill.

Although this in no way affects California, as it is not one of the 20 states that will not receive the abortion pill, Gov. Newsom is throwing a fit over the issue and said that the state will cease to do business with the pharmacy.

On Monday, Newsom took to Twitter to complain, “California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done.”

California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023



First off, we need to ask, who is really the “extremist” in this situation? Is it the GOP lawmakers who want to protect the sanctity of life, or is it the leftist governor who is devoted to enshrining killing the unborn as a human right?

Also, it needs to be said that Newsom’s decision will only hurt Californians, as they may lose access to vital necessities through the governor’s refusal to do business with them.

One Twitter user wrote, “This will only hurt Californians.”

This will only hurt Californians.

Another Twitter user commented that all this will do is hurt poorer communities who will lose jobs and access to vital services if Walgreens is forced to close locations.

Others praised Walgreens, saying that if it is getting flak from Newsom, then it must be doing something right.

Walgreens just became my pharmacy of choice! — Casey (@gale_kc) March 6, 2023

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Newsom’s actions, saying that he claims to stand for “tolerance and inclusivity,” but these actions are the exact opposite of that, especially when one considers what he did to people who dissented from the COVID narrative.

That’s a very tolerant and inclusive decision. — Rayocaster (@rayocaster) March 6, 2023

Says the guy that silenced his doctors to speak their own professional judgment. — Katherine van K (@kattitfortat) March 6, 2023



California has faced serious problems under Newsom’s leadership. Its crime and homelessness problems are worsening by the day, and many people are fleeing the state as it becomes more and more unliveable.

Instead of actually working to solve California’s problems, Newsom is obsessing over abortion and taking actions that are only going to make the problems in his state worse.

Until Newsom actually addresses the problems plaguing his state and stops being distracted, California is only going to get worse.

