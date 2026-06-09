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California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 19th Annual California Hall of Fame Ceremony at The California Museum on March 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 19th Annual California Hall of Fame Ceremony at The California Museum on March 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Steve Jennings / Getty Images)

Newsom Wants to Confiscate 100% of Payouts from Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

 By Michael Austin  June 9, 2026 at 4:30am
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California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he intends to confiscate 100 percent of the funds any Californians may receive from the Trump administration’s new “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced on May 18 that the agency would be launching the Anti-Weaponization Fund to compensate individuals who were targeted “for improper and unlawful political, personal, or ideological reasons.”

The fund will receive nearly $1.8 billion from a settlement agreement in President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service.

Newsom framed the program as a “slush fund” for those involved with the Jan. 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol, vowing to confiscate the payouts.

“Anyone from California that receives any of those funds — we want to tax 100 percent of those proceeds,” Newsom said in a video posted to social media by his office.

“And that’s an action the state of California can take. It’s an action we look forward to taking.”

KNBC reported that there were at least two dozen Californians charged in relation to Jan. 6 — meaning they could have their payouts taxed if they receive compensation.

But the Anti-Weaponization Fund is not limited to those targeted under the Biden administration, according to a report from the New York Post.

A senior unnamed administration official told the outlet that even Hunter Biden, the disgraced son of former President Joe Biden who faced gun and tax charges, could in theory apply for relief.

“The point of this isn’t to make every January 6-er a millionaire,” the official said.

Related:
Red State Ends Legal Fight With NRA By Conceding Gun Law Violates Second Amendment

“The point is to compensate, and to give entitled people back some of their dignity and some of what they lost, including money, whether it’s for legal fees or other costs associated with what they went through.”

The Anti-Weaponization Fund will be managed by a five-member panel appointed by the Attorney General, per the Department of Justice.

One of the members will be selected after consultation with leaders in Congress.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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