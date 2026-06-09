Newsom Wants to Confiscate 100% of Payouts from Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he intends to confiscate 100 percent of the funds any Californians may receive from the Trump administration’s new “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced on May 18 that the agency would be launching the Anti-Weaponization Fund to compensate individuals who were targeted “for improper and unlawful political, personal, or ideological reasons.”

The fund will receive nearly $1.8 billion from a settlement agreement in President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service.

Newsom framed the program as a “slush fund” for those involved with the Jan. 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol, vowing to confiscate the payouts.

“Anyone from California that receives any of those funds — we want to tax 100 percent of those proceeds,” Newsom said in a video posted to social media by his office.

“And that’s an action the state of California can take. It’s an action we look forward to taking.”

BREAKING: California will impose a 100% tax on payments distributed from Trump’s Jan. 6th “slush fund.” pic.twitter.com/IIfPUQrbuc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 27, 2026

KNBC reported that there were at least two dozen Californians charged in relation to Jan. 6 — meaning they could have their payouts taxed if they receive compensation.

But the Anti-Weaponization Fund is not limited to those targeted under the Biden administration, according to a report from the New York Post.

A senior unnamed administration official told the outlet that even Hunter Biden, the disgraced son of former President Joe Biden who faced gun and tax charges, could in theory apply for relief.

“The point of this isn’t to make every January 6-er a millionaire,” the official said.

“The point is to compensate, and to give entitled people back some of their dignity and some of what they lost, including money, whether it’s for legal fees or other costs associated with what they went through.”

The Anti-Weaponization Fund will be managed by a five-member panel appointed by the Attorney General, per the Department of Justice.

One of the members will be selected after consultation with leaders in Congress.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

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