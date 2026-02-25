Newsom's Presidential Run May Already Be Over as Cornel West Attached Him to the 2 Words Dems Fear Most: 'White Supremacy'

As our Lord Jesus Christ said in Matthew 26:52, “all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.”

Democratic officials who relentlessly wield accusations of racism should have listened, knowing the claims will surely come back their way.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is now learning this lesson through experience after comments made on Sunday to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Fox News reported that Newsom tried to relate to Dickens and his black audience by belittling his intelligence, poking fun at his SAT score.

“I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you,” he said. “You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, ‘trying to act all there if you got 940.'”

Now, public intellectual Dr. Cornel West — known for being a prominent voice on race — has bestowed Newsom with the mantle of white supremacy, his party’s worst nightmare.

On Monday, West posted to social media platform X a sound clip where he spoke to talk radio host Tavis Smiley about Sunday.

“I thought he was going in a humanistic direction. I thought he was going to say, ‘I’m just like you. I was born of a woman. I’m just like you, I’m going to die just like you. I’m just like you. I’ve got to deal with the deal of loved ones,'” West said.

“But no, he didn’t go that humanistic direction. When he thinks of black people, he thinks of lower SATs,” West added.

“We see that in the Trump administration too.”

West proceeded to call Newsom’s remarks “one of the core pillars of white supremacy: we are less beautiful, we’re less moral, and we’re less intelligent.”

Brother Newsom could’ve taken a humanistic approach! He could’ve said, “I’m just like you. I was born of a woman. I’ll face loss, pain, and death just like anyone else.” But instead, when he thinks of Black people, he brings up low SAT scores. That mindset sits at the core of… pic.twitter.com/cwRH6wEyKY — Cornel West (@CornelWest) February 24, 2026

Newsom — a presidential hopeful in 2028 — may have ended his run for the White House before it officially began.

For as much as the left panders on issues of race, calling their opposition Nazis and Klansmen, this was bound to happen eventually.

Newsom has the misfortune of being a white man in a party that despises white men. His effort to debase himself as an “ally” completely backfired, reminding the ideologues who may have otherwise supported him that he is the oppressor.

His comments harken back to 2019, when then-Vice President Joe Biden told an audience, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” NBC News reported that this was not to a black audience, but in front of the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, but the comment resonated all the same.

Biden, a mainstay in national politics since entering the Senate in 1973, became former President Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms.

Despite a miscalculated comment on race, in retrospect, the party upper brass wasn’t going to cast him aside so easily in favor of a younger unfamiliar face.

Newsom may not be extended so much mercy, lacking the political clout of older Democrats.

