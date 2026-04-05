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California Governor Gavin Newsom looks on as his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2025.
California Governor Gavin Newsom looks on as his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2025. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Newsom's Wife Brags About Giving Their Sons Dolls, Gender-Bending Their Bedtime Stories

 By Joe Saunders  April 5, 2026 at 3:00am
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California’s “first partner” is catching some major flak over her child-rearing habits.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, boasted in a public appearance about deliberately giving her boys dolls to play with, while distorting stories she reads them to change the sexes of the main characters.

The goal, she said, is to “ultimately deconstruct all these gender roles.”

As Fox News noted, the resurfaced video of Siebel Newsom’s comments is undated, but its message is certainly catching attention.

Gavin Newsom’s aspirations to run for president are a given at this point. If he’s successful, it would mean Siebel Newsom replacing Melania Trump as the country’s first lady.

And it wasn’t the kind of attention that an ambitious political couple would be looking for.

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In February, People magazine noted that the Newsoms have four children — two girls and two boys aged 10 to 16. They’ve kept the kids largely out of the public eye, People reported, “but do occasionally bring them to special events and share photos of them on social media.”

However, the video isn’t the first time Siebel Newsom has made news with her gender views.

As Fox reported, she used a 2016 interview with the far-left website Salon.com to compare gender roles with “straitjackets.”

“What do we need to do to combat that straightjacket of gender stereotypes that we put our kids into?” she said. “We need to encourage our boys to play with dolls and stuffed animals and nurture them, and learn that caregiving and nurturing and love and empathy are not just feminine pursuits. We need to encourage girls to not only play with dolls and dress up, but to build things and play with Legos and trucks and be physical and go out there and kick a ball.”

The Newsoms have made no secret of their antipathy toward traditional gender roles. Besides Gavin Newsom’s long history of supporting radically gay, lesbian and transgender causes — Siebel Newsom’s actual, official title is “first partner” of California, to avoid the stigma of being “first lady.”

Given the state of the Democratic Party in the 21st century, that could well boost Newsom in his primary campaigning for the party’s nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

But in a general election where a candidates it trying to appeal to the American public as a whole, it remains to be seen whether Siebel Newsom will help, or hamstring, her husband’s chances.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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