Newsweek Buys Into Impeachment Hype, Publishes 'President Pence' Issue

By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2019 at 12:12am
Newsweek magazine appears to have gone all-in on the impeachment narrative against President Donald Trump, publishing a cover floating the idea of Vice President Mike Pence (or even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) taking over the highest office in America.

A picture of the issue, dated Oct. 25, was posted on Twitter by actress Kristy Swanson.

“Seriously? And what is that line under PENCE,” Swanson wrote. “What’s that supposed to mean exactly?”

In the executive branch’s line of succession, the vice president becomes the president in the event that the highest officer can no longer serve.

If the vice president is similarly removed or incapacitated at the same time, the role passes to the speaker of the House.

Thankfully, we likely won’t be saluting to President Pelosi anytime soon thanks to the shaky foundation of the current impeachment inquiry.

Of course, that didn’t stop this magazine from speculating about it anyway.

Twitter users weren’t impressed by Newsweek’s coverage and replied to Swanson’s post to roast the publication.

This isn’t the first time Newsweek magazine has seemingly shot themselves in the foot with a hilariously bad cover.

Is this worse than Newsweek’s “Madam President” mistake?

After the 2016 elections, the group recalled copies that celebrated Hillary Clinton as “Madam President.”

Copies of the issue that escaped the recall now sell online for much more than the original asking price, seemingly for wishful Clinton fans or Trump enthusiasts who simply love the hubris.

While we likely won’t be seeing Pelosi sitting in the Oval Office anytime soon, this won’t stop leftists from hoping for a complete wipe of the Trump White House and a hard reset back to Democratic Party control.

