Newsweek Develops Creepy, Unhealthy Obsession with Trump and McDonald's After 45's Visit

Of all the reasons to develop Trump Derangement Syndrome, the events of Sunday are certainly a peculiar choice.

That day, former President Donald Trump visited a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Trump took the opportunity to work the fry station while serving customers their orders in an obvious slight against Vice President Kamala Harris for her statement that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California in the summer of 1983, a claim the fast-food chain cannot confirm.

While the whole appearance was entertaining and quintessentially Trump as he joked, “I’ve now worked here 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here,” the writers over at Newsweek are having a lot of trouble getting beyond it for all the wrong reasons. Some may even call the peculiar, wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s otherwise innocuous campaign stunt as obsessive.

On Monday, Newsweek posed the question to their readers as to whether or not Trump’s visit was “staged.”

Indeed Newsweek, the former president who survived multiple assassination attempts and is running again for the highest office did not walk into a random McDonald’s, clock in, and work a shift.

One would imagine security protocol for a McDonald’s Trump appearance now would involve seeing if a cashier made negative comments about his Home Alone 2 cameo in 1990s.

Speaking of shifts, Newsweek hit Trump’s campaign in the same article for a press releasing stating, “President Donald J. Trump suited up for a shift at McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.”

Unbelievably, Newsweek felt the need to out them as Trump — shockingly — did not work a full shift. “A full shift generally implies 8 to 9 hours of work, yet posts circulating on social media suggest Trump worked there for less.”

This is an actual statement from a once-respected news site.

After the Center for Disease Control announced an investigation into an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers on Tuesday, Newsweek took it upon themselves to ensure the public the McDonald’s Trump went to was not linked to it.

It’s unclear what that has to do with anything, but okay.

Additionally, Newsweek outed the franchise after the Bucks County Department of Health cited them for a code violation in March as employees reportedly did not have their “hands clean and properly washed.”

Proper hand washing is important when handling food, but, again, how is this news?

Following his McDonald’s shift, Trump attended an NFL game in Pittsburgh to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New York Jets.

He posted the following image in Truth Social that evening.

While readers of The Western Journal do not need their intelligence insulted, as this is obviously an AI generated imagine given Trump did not don a Steelers jersey, take to the field, and does not have the physique of a linebacker, Newsweek’s readers must have needed help understanding this.

The news outlet did top-notch investigative journalism in confirming that Trump was actually wearing a suit that evening in a suite at Acrisure Stadium.

They actually ran this image through AI detection software as nobody who works there has a frontal lobe.

McDonald’s might be unhealthy, but obsessive Trump Derangement Syndrome is clearly worse for you.

