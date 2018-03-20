The Western Journal

Newsweek Writer Issues Bizarre Claim About Trump and Drugs

By Chris Agee
March 20, 2018 at 10:53am

Kurt Eichenwald, a senior writer at Newsweek and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, escalated his war of words last week with a series of tweets in response to the 11th hour firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

It was Attorney General Jeff Sessions who officially fired McCabe just 26 hours before he was set to retire with a full pension, citing a yet-to-be-released inspector general’s report concluding the high-ranking FBI official “lacked candor” during testimony under oath.

Numerous pundits, however, have cited Trump’s consistent and public ridicule of McCabe on Twitter as evidence that Sessions’ marching orders came from the Oval Office.

Eichenwald ran with that talking point Saturday morning, just as news of McCabe’s firing late the previous night had begun to spread widely.

The author and commentator called Trump a “criminal and former drug addict” in his first tweet on the topic, arguing that the president is “unworthy to lick dirt off of Andrew McCabe’s shoes.”

Juxtaposing the perceived life missions of the two men, Eichenwald implied that Trump “spent his life breaking laws and destroying people” while McCabe “risked his life enforcing laws to help people.”

Several hours later, Eichenwald doubled down on his allegation regarding Trump’s former drug use, insisting he leveled only claims that he “can prove.”

In his subsequent tweet, he claimed Trump “managed, with medical help, to get off the amphetamine derivatives in 1990” after eight years of dependency.

“I know nothing about whether he used again,” Eichenwald wrote.

While some of the outspoken writer’s followers seemed eager to believe the latest accusations against Trump, even some of the administration’s detractors saw the tweets as inappropriate for a variety of reasons.

Some simply disputed the veracity of his claims.

RELATED: Trump-Hater Lindsey Graham Makes Shock Admission About Dossier

Others argued that even if Eichenwald’s claims are true, Trump should not be condemned as a human for struggling with addiction.

Later in the day, another Trump-themed tweet took aim at the Christian conservatives who he claimed have lost their credibility by supporting the administration.

“You threw your hand away with Donald Trump,” he wrote. “No one – NO ONE – will ever listen to conservative political Christians again without laughing.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Chris Agee on March 20, 2018 at 10:53am

