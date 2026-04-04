Gingrich Corners Senate GOP on 'Totally Inappropriate' Section of DHS Bill

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich raised concerns on Tuesday about a provision in the latest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill, asking why Senate Republicans allowed a section that is “totally inappropriate.”

The Senate approved a funding deal Friday that excluded money for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol using unanimous consent, while the House later narrowly passed a stopgap bill funding all of DHS, including immigration enforcement, through late May. Speaking on “Kudlow,” Gingrich said the provision appears problematic.

“What it says is no money in this bill can be spent on ICE. Well, I don’t understand, and again, I don’t want to reach the conclusion, because I don’t understand it. But the way it’s written, it sure seems to me that the Senate Republicans allowed something to be put in there that would be totally inappropriate,” Gingrich told guest host David Asman. “Particularly because the reading, at least on the House side, is that the money that does exist from the great Big Beautiful Bill back in last year cannot be used for operational funds.”

Gingrich said he does not understand why Senate Republicans allowed that section in the DHS funding bill.

“I don’t fully understand why the Republicans would have tolerated that section, and it’s very clear, it’s very specific, and I have several friends of mine who are lawyers who are trying to get it through and deal with experts and tell me, you know, but I’ve not gotten a good explanation from the Senate as to why the Republicans would have accepted that,” Gingrich added.

The Senate failed to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill that would have required proof of citizenship to register to vote, added voter ID rules, and removed non-citizens from voter rolls. A reporter asked Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune if he believes everything is “resolved” and “working out well.” He said, “We made some temporary headway, but we got a lot of work to do still.”

Republican Florida Rep. Randy Fine criticized Thune on X Friday. He said Thune appeared to be leaving the capital while the SAVE America Act stalled.

“Looks like Leader John Thune is on his way out of town with his private escort, as the SAVE America Act gets left behind. This is very disappointing. I am willing to stay in Washington as long as it takes to get the job done,” he wrote.

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