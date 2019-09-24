Newt Gingrich Predicts Trump Will Be Impeached

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich believes Democrats will successfully impeach President Donald Trump.

Gingrich’s comments, made to the Washington Examiner, came as current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment probe into Trump.

“I think the momentum of radicalism on their side is so great, they won’t be able to help themselves,’ Gingrich said. “The Democrats have always had the votes if they wanted to do it, and it’s up [to] them.”

More than 160 Democrats have said they support opening an impeachment probe, according to Fortune, with that number seemingly rising on a daily basis.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday from the Capitol Building, according to ABC News.

“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

In recent days, Democrats have focused on a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Previous media accounts have said Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that paid his son.

Calls for impeachment increased after The Washington Post linked the call to a July decision to temporarily withhold about $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

The money was paid earlier this month.

Trump announced earlier Wednesday the full, unredacted transcript of the call would be released.

But an as-of-yet-unidentified intelligence official reportedly mentioned the phone call in a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general, and Pelosi wants to see the full complaint.

She claimed Trump is preventing the complaint from being sent to Congress in “violation of the law.”

Gingrich, meanwhile, said that if Democrats are going to investigate Trump regarding Ukraine, Republicans should probe “all the Biden weirdness” too.

“I just think the Republican position ought to be if you want to look at pressure being brought on Ukraine, you have to look at Biden as well as Trump,” Gingrich said. “There is more than enough reason to have a serious deep investigation of what was going on in China and Ukraine as it relates to Biden, father and son.”

“Biden personally, directly, while in Ukraine pressuring them involving an investigation with his son’s company is vastly worse than what we’ve seen with Trump.”

Gingrich, of course, knows a thing or two about impeachment.

The Georgia Republican was House speaker when former President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice, among other things.

Even if Trump is impeached in the House, it’s highly unlikely that a two-thirds majority in the Senate will vote to convict him and remove him from office.

