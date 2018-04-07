The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Newt Gingrich Says California Has ‘Great Potential’ for Republican Leadership

By Eric Lieberman
April 7, 2018 at 1:37pm

Print

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says there is a fairly good possibility that a Republican could be the next governor in “the infamously liberal state” of California.

“[GOP candidate John] Cox (who I greatly respect and have worked with for years) has been gaining support since January and is now the second-place pick for governor among likely California primary voters,” Gingrich wrote in an op-ed for Fox News, citing the Public Policy Institute of California’s findings.

“This puts him right behind the leading Democrat and represents a great potential for Cox to win the governorship seven months from now,” Gingrich wrote.

Not all polling is accurate, as made evident during the 2016 election season. However, Gingrich says the survey results are “important” because California has an “unusual” election system.

All candidates for governor in California, for example, appear on a single ballot, rather than individual party primaries, the only state to have it set up this way along with Washington.

“California’s primary setup is a great system for silencing and drowning out political minorities, and it has likely been a big help to California Democrats since it was adopted in 2010,” Gingrich asserted. “This is why Cox’s polling gains are so important.”

He continued:

Do you think a Republican can win the governorship in California?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“In the Public Policy Institute of California survey, Cox earned 14 percent support against the five other primary candidates, as well as options for ‘someone else’ and ‘don’t know.’ This was up from 7 percent support in January.

“The top Democrat still has a significant lead on Cox, but nearly a quarter of likely voters in California remain undecided.”

Gingrich added that Cox’s victory would be no easy feat, describing it as “difficult battleground.”

There are several competitive state elections that could also shift the political balance, according to Gingrich.

RELATED: Legal Immigrant Leads Orange County’s Fight Against Calif. Sanctuary Law

The significance of California lies in how stark of a victory it would be in a state deeply entrenched in liberal politics.

“If we can win there, it will show the nation that we can win everywhere,” Gingrich concluded.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: California, Newt Gingrich, Republican Party

By: Eric Lieberman on April 7, 2018 at 1:37pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

John Laubscher

Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

Chris Agee

Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Joshua Gill

Texas Church Wipes Out Medical Debt for Over 4,000 Vets and Their Families

Rebekah Baker

Federal Judge Upholds Firearm Ban: ‘Not Within the Scope of…2nd Amendment’

Randy DeSoto

singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry

Katy Perry Points to Jesus as Source of Her Healing

Randy DeSoto

Billionaire Rapper Rants About ‘White Man’s Privilege’ in America

Becky Loggia

James Comey, Hillary Clinton

DOJ Violates Deadline to Turn Over FBI Docs on FISA, Clinton Foundation

Rebekah Baker

Planned Parenthood Fined for Failing To Disclose Clinton Contributions as Required by Law

Recently Posted