Newt Gingrich Uses Juan Williams' Own Words Against Him in Epic Takedown of Hunter Biden

Someone better send some aloe to Fox News analyst Juan Williams, because the sick burn he got from former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich probably still stings.

On Fox News Sunday, Gingrich shredded Williams’ vacuous defense of Hunter Biden‘s suspicious business deals with foreign entities when his father was vice president — using the left-wing commentator’s own words against him.

Williams had whined on the program that it’s unfair to use Hunter’s sordid history of substance abuse problems to attack President Joe Biden.

“We know Hunter Biden’s an addict. We know he’s an alcoholic,” he said. “We know he’s had sex addiction problems.

“We know he’s not the son you would have. But Joe Biden acted as a father trying to protect his son and trying to help his son. I don’t think anyone’s gonna fault him for that.”

Williams then resorted to the predictable left-wing tactic of launching feeble whataboutisms against former President Donald Trump by using his children as cudgels to attack him.

“But you compare that to the graft and the grifting from Trump golf courses, Trump hotels, Chinese shoe deals with the daughter, and the son-in-law getting billions from the Saudis. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“Even this week. you have to compare it to the trouble we’ve heard about in New York with the sexual assault case against Trump. But this is what Hunter Biden has come down to now: He is a distraction, a shield, against all the trouble that Trump is experiencing.”

Laughably, Williams didn’t seem to realize that by using Trump’s children to smear the 45th president, he did exactly what he said others should not do against Biden.

"It's a fact, Juan that there were $3 million dollars that has been disclosed that went to the Biden family from a Chinese billionaire."

Gingrich replied that it’s absurd to vilify Trump’s children while ignoring Hunter’s shady foreign business deals, which have been linked to both the president and to other members of the Biden family.

“There are facts: The widow of the Moscow mayor sent millions of dollars to Hunter Biden. He got money from Kazakhstan,” Gingrich said.

“He got money from Ukraine and served on a board about which he knew nothing. He got a lot of money from China. And it’s a fact, Juan, that there were $3 million that has been disclosed that went to the Biden family from a Chinese billionaire. That is a fact.”

He continued: “Now, you can decide that none of this stuff matters. But the fact is, you have the vice president of the United States taking his son on Air Force Two into China [in 2013], where his son is making business deals. And you just described his son. In your language: He’s a sex addict. He’s an alcoholic. He’s a drug addict.”

An agitated Williams reacted by saying Hunter’s drug abuse, alcoholism and sex addiction are not a reflection on Hunter’s father.

“Is that an attack on the president? He’s not the president! He’s the son!” Williams said. “What I’m saying to you is, nepotism is not a crime! You look at the nepotism in every president and every famous family. But that’s not a crime.”

“Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream interjected by pointing out to Williams: “But you brought up the Trump family. Is there a double standard here?”

Williams ignored Bream’s question and blindly defended Hunter by saying his business deals were small potatoes compared to one allegedly done by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Look, I think you have a son, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who might make some business deals,” Williams said. “Newt describes this as millions flowing to the family. Kind of amorphous. But I know specifically of two billion dollars that went to Jared Kushner and nobody’s gonna argue about that.”

At that point, Gingrich skilfully threw Williams’ own words in his face to underscore why Hunter’s shady deals were irrefutably influence-peddling.

“My point is, if you listen to his description of Hunter, why would anyone invest in Hunter?” Gingrich said. “They were investing in Joe.”

Gingrich’s cogent evisceration of Williams’ lame talking points spotlight the key difference between conservatives and liberals: Leftists demand a double standard, deflect responsibility for their bad behavior and employ harebrained whataboutisms against their opponents while insisting that rules don’t apply to them.

Conservatives know better.

