Newt Gingrich Has Warning About Michelle Obama After Key Staffer Departs Biden Admin

Former speaker of the House and noted conservative Newt Gingrich sees a new lurking threat in the political arena — and is officially sounding the alarm about it.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gingrich warned that a major departure from President Joe Biden’s White House could actually portend the rise of a different Democratic administration.

Speaking to Bartiromo, Gingrich opined that the recent departure of Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, could be the first small step towards the return of the Obamas.

Both Gingrich and Bartiromo felt that the timing of Rice’s departure, literally just a day before Biden officially announced his re-election campaign, was more than just a little suspicious.

At the very least, Gingrich said Rice’s departure was a sign that she disagreed with Biden’s “kamikaze” re-election bid.

But if there is a Democratic cadre that is looking to remove Biden from his post, whom do they have in mind to fill the void?

Enter: Michelle Obama.

The former first lady has long been bandied about as a potential “next big thing” for Democrats, and despite her strong protests to the idea of her running for president, Obama has been unable to shake the murmurs that she’s running.

Based on what Gingrich and Bartiromo have seen, it’s beginning to look like it’s more than just rumors.

“Do you believe that Susan Rice leaves the White House the day before Biden makes this [re-election] announcement, is a coincidence?” Bartiromo asked Gingrich. “I mean, I feel that this is very significant. I don’t know if she’s going to be managing someone else’s campaign, if she’s going to run to challenge Biden. What do you think is going on here? But clearly, Democrats are divided over Biden’s re-election bid.”

“Well, I think that at a minimum, it probably is a sign that she said, ‘Don’t do it,'” Gingrich said. “And [Biden] said, ‘I’m doing it anyway.’ And I think, she just didn’t want to be a part of a Biden re-election [bid].”

That’s when Gingrich expressed shock about a recent clip of Michelle Obama at a Bruce Springsteen concert, playing the tambourine.

Michelle Obama “recently had 9,000 people at an event with Oprah in Los Angeles,” Gingrich added. “I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama.

“I hadn’t believed that until I saw her on stage with Bruce Springsteen, and I thought, you know, ‘this is not a person who’s hiding.'”

Indeed, Michelle Obama would present quite a dilemma for the incumbent Biden administration, given the president’s cratering approval numbers and the Obamas’ generally high approval rating (at least within certain circles, and certainly among Democrats). For that matter, Michelle Obama could probably give 2024 GOP presidential contender Donald Trump a good fight, as well.

She certainly wouldn’t be a pushover in either case.

It is worth noting that Michelle Obama has previously gone on record to reiterate that she has no interest in a presidential bid.

In a November 2022 interview, after making it clear that “I detest” the mere question of whether or not she’s running, Obama put it bluntly: “No, I’m not going to run.”

Of course, that could all be a political smokescreen. Newt Gingrich certainly appears to think so.

And he thinks it’s high time other Republicans open up to that idea too.

