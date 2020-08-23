Newt Gingrich has never been one to back down from the mainstream media, and — with the final months ticking down to the November election — now is no exception.

The former House speaker, who engineered the “Contract with America” Republican revolution of 1994 that returned Republicans to power in the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years, is bucking the mainstream media’s attempts to portray a Democratic victory as a foregone conclusion.

In fact, Gingrich predicted on Saturday, that President Donald Trump will win re-election by a margin that’s “dramatically bigger” than anyone expects.

It was a doubling down on a prediction Gingrich made in a Fox News column last week about the Democratic presidential ticket.

On Saturday, Gingrich focused on last week’s Democratic National Convention that ignored the news that Americans are seeing on their television screens virtually every night.

Continuing violence by the Marxist-oriented Black Lives Matter organization and the so-called anti-fascist groups known as “antifa” is doing more to show the American voters which party deserves their support in November than all the feel-good speeches of last week’s Democratic National Convention ever could.

And it’s not the Democrats who are coming out ahead.

“I’m predicting a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” Gingrich told Fox News Jesse Watters Saturday on “Watters’ World.”

While much of the mainstream media has portrayed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as a brilliant move politically, Gingrich had different thoughts entirely.

Her voting record in the Senate makes her the “most radical member” of the upper body, even more radical than avowed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and honesty-challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“I mean, do you know how hard that is?” Gingrich asked.

And while Biden himself might have delivered a strong speech at the finale of the Democratic convention Thursday night, Gingrich said, it wasn’t enough to convince American voters he’s the man for the job of dealing with hard cases like Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Democratic platform of publicly funded abortion, assaults on the Second Amendment and imposing regulations on the country’s suburbs that would upend the reasons many Americans move out of cities in the first place, is simply too radical, according to Gingrich.

“When people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they’re going to say, ‘I don’t think so. I can’t vote for them.’”

McGovern, of course, was the Democratic standard-bearer who opposed then-President Richard Nixon’s re-election bid in 1972. McGovern went down to lose 49 states to 1, winning only in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

“You see it beginning to build now,” Gingrich said.

He cited a conversation with an unnamed New York state politician who said even the liberal Empire State has Trump supporters (the kind that won’t get highlighted by the mainstream media).

“’Part of it’s the violence,’” Gingrich quoted the politician as saying. “’People are watching Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue be trashed, and they’re watching gangs starting to come into their town, and they’re saying, ‘I don’t want any more of this.’”

Besides Democratic policies and the leftist violence Democrats ignored during their convention, Gingrich noted that Trump’s towering social media presence gives him a platform to fight mainstream media propaganda to get his message out.

And Republicans, Gingrich said, have an even bigger weapon: The truth.

“I have no doubt that as the campaign keeps growing, that we can get these messages across, and we have a huge advantage, they’re a fact,” he said.

“We don’t have to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office funding scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are.

“Literally 90 days of Portland rioting? Every day for 90 days? That begins to be a fact.

“It was very interesting to me that neither Biden nor Harris was willing to say a word about antifa, a word about a level of crime …”

He cited Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to protect her own residential block with police officers, “because she wants her family to be safe, but good luck to the rest of the city.”

“I think that stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even NBC News can’t cover-up.”

Now, obviously, there’s no way of knowing on Aug. 23 what’s going to happen on Nov. 3. But the “level of reality” argument Gingrich was making Saturday rings true.

No matter what kind of socially distanced dog-and-pony show Democrats managed to put on last week (to a number of viewers they had to find disappointing), there was another entirely different show playing out on television screens — and has been since May.

Whether Democrats wanted to face it or not, Americans can see very well which party condoned the wanton theft and destruction of private property, the attacks on the country’s history, the assaults on police officers that have occurred all summer.

And they know very well that the president and the Republican Party stand against it.

Newt Gingrich upended the American political world with a revolution in 1994. Donald Trump did it again in 2016, even more dramatically.

If Gingrich is right — and every sane American hopes he is — Trump is about to do it again. And do it convincingly.

