Here's What Could Be Next in Bible's Prophetic Timeline Following Announced Peace Deal Between Israel and Iran

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that a peace agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran.

There could be some very interesting end times Bible prophecy implications if the deal holds.

It may be that Israel, and perhaps the Middle East more broadly, will enter into a season of peace, which would align with the conditions described before the outbreak of the end times Battle of Gog and Magog recorded in the book of Ezekiel.

Writing over 2,500 years ago, the prophet foresaw — under divine inspiration, he said — that Israel would be “dwelling securely” in its land, in other words, at peace. Such has not been the history of the modern state of Israel since its founding in 1948.

Ezekiel wrote that in the “latter years” a coalition of nations will descend upon Israel to try to wipe it out. Persia, which is modern-day Iran, is listed by name among them, along with other territories and peoples believed by Bible scholars to include modern-day Russia and Turkey.

Lending credibility to what Ezekiel predicted about the war between these nations in chapters 38 and 39 is what he wrote in chapter 36.

He saw a time when the Jews would spread throughout the nations of the earth, which certainly happened starting in the first century A.D.

Their exile would last until the latter days, when they would return to Israel and be a nation again.

Todd Hampson, host of the “Prophecy Pros Podcast,” told CBN in 2023 that Israel’s rebirth in 1948 was a “super sign” of the end times.

Now the nations listed in Ezekiel 38 are aligning against Israel in the Magog coalition.

“They’re all present and accounted for, and Gog and Magog is unfolding right before our very eyes,” Jimmy Evans, author of several books about Bible prophecy and founder of EndTimes.com, told CBN last year.

Earlier this month on his “Tipping Point” podcast, Evans characterized Israel’s strike against Iran as a “massive event.”

“It will throw prophetic pieces into place. We just have to see exactly when and where,” he said. Evans also stated he believes it could mark another step toward the Gog and Magog battle.

What’s next on the timeline is likely a season of peace with an expansion of the Abraham Accords, begun during Trump’s first term, Evans said.

He further explained last week, saying, “I believe what we’re about to see is not only the defeat of Israel’s enemies, I believe we’re about to see the beginning again of the Abraham Accords and peace between Israel and many of their Muslim, their Arab neighbors that’s going to be a golden age for the Middle East in many ways.”

“This is something that I believe you see there in Ezekiel 38, where when this invasion happens, Israel’s going to be at peace,” he added. “Israel has to have a time of peace before the Gog and Magog invasion. I believe that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

Evans said that with the U.S. under Trump backing Israel, no one will want to mess with the Jewish State.

“This is unique. This is something I believe that is just a God event in human history,” he asserted.

Evans noted that he doesn’t know how long the season of peace will last. It would be several months or years.

The next event of the biblical timeline to follow, in his view, will be the rapture of the Christian church from the earth, which will mean that Israel will lose its strong backing from the U.S.

Evangelicals make up a larger percentage of the Republican Party, and they are strong supporters of Israel.

In this new geopolitical landscape, Iran, Russia, Turkey, and other coalition nations will be emboldened to invade Israel. But God will intervene, according to the Bible, causing a massive earthquake, pestilence, torrential rains and flooding, hailstones, and fire to decimate the enemy forces.

“So I will show my greatness and my holiness and make myself known in the eyes of many nations. Then they will know that I am the LORD,” God told Ezekiel.

David Herzog, author of “Glory and the End Times,” offered a similar assessment to Evans last week at a meeting in the Phoenix area regarding Israel entering a season of peace.

He suggested that Iran may even have a new government for a period of time following the end of the current conflict.

“We know eventually that Iran comes back to attack Israel,” Herzog said.

“What comes next?” he asked. “A season of peace and prosperity.”

