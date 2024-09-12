Next Debate Not Happening? Trump Speaks Out After 'Polls Clearly Show' Who Won in Matchup Against Kamala

Former President Donald Trump made it clear Thursday that after winning Tuesday’s debate, he will not give Vice President Kamala Harris a chance to recover the ground she lost with the voters.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class,” he wrote.

“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe — It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that Harris did not appear at a proposed debate Fox News sought to host.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote.

Even before the debate performance, Democrat Andrea Peyser wrote an Op-Ed in the New York Post noting that when Harris speaks, Peyser cringes.

“During her kiss-up interview Thursday with CNN, Harris consistently flip-flopped on what she called her core ’values’ — the environment, the border, health care, crippling inflation — in a craven bid for Middle American votes. She threw Israel under the bus,” Peyser wrote.

“The performance was so brutally, blatantly bad, it showed such a win-at-all-costs mentality that left me gasping, I wondered how else she would immorally shape-shift in pursuit of the prize. Does she believe in anything but herself?” she wrote.

The Post’s Miranda Devine sounded off in a column about the many faces of Harris that appeared during the debate.

“If you switched off the sound for the ABC debate Tuesday night and just watched the images, you would come away feeling deep distaste for the haughty flibbertigibbet who kept making faces while Trump was speaking,” she wrote.

‘FAKE AND WEAK’: Vice President Harris’ many faces became an immediate topic of conversation online, with some saying they showed nerves and discomfort — and others saying they looked “rehearsed” and “pathetic.” See the reactions: https://t.co/s1aZgprPNk pic.twitter.com/4joBDgb1kA — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2024

“Harris’ split-screen pantomime made her seem unserious and unlikable and was clearly designed for the sort of viral ‘Brat Girl’ moments on social media her juvenile campaign staff imagines are vote winners,” she wrote.

“Far from being a masterstroke, Harris’ many faces only reinforced the fatal inauthenticity of the rest of her debate performance, which was a string of memorized set pieces with little relevance to the question being asked and delivered in an odd staccato,” she wrote.

Devine said Harris was the epitome of phoniness when Trump spoke.

“While Trump was speaking and Harris knew her face was alongside his on the split screen, she would flash through a dozen different personas in 60 seconds, like an overmedicated Sybil,” she wrote, adding that “to any normal viewer, her Marcel Marceau shtick was puerile, distracting and very fake.”

“For a candidate whose true self remains undisclosed, Harris’ thousand fake faces only added to the confusion voters feel about her,” she wrote.

