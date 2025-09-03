Share
Commentary
Chelsea Clinton talks during the "A Touch More Live" podcast during the Deep Blue Business of Women's Sport Summit in New York City on April 22.
Commentary
Chelsea Clinton talks during the "A Touch More Live" podcast during the Deep Blue Business of Women's Sport Summit in New York City on April 22. (Elsa / Getty Images)

The Next Horseman of the Apocalypse: Chelsea Clinton Moving to Take Jerry Nadler's Seat?

 By Michael Schwarz  September 3, 2025 at 10:20am
Share

For all their posturing about “democracy,” Democrats sure do love themselves some nepotism.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York has announced his retirement. Thus, the 78-year-old Nadler, first elected to Congress in 1992, will not seek re-election in 2026.

Meanwhile, a source told the Jewish Insider that the list of candidates potentially interested in running for Nadler’s seat in New York’s 12th congressional district includes Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It bears noting, of course, that the younger Clinton’s interest in that congressional seat amounts to a rumor only.

Nonetheless, the rumor has sparked reactions across the political spectrum.

The leftist news outlet Daily Beast, for instance, predicted “an all-out succession war, as nepo babies, rising stars, and longtime political stalwarts all cast their eyes upon one of the most coveted seats in the country.”

The 45-year-old Clinton, of course, would qualify as one of those “nepo babies.”

Meanwhile, reactions on the social media platform X ranged from exasperated to vicious.

“The last thing we need is another Clinton in politics,” one user wrote.

Others complained that Democrats and the establishment in general promote this kind of nepotism.

Related:
Twitter Note Reveals What's Really in the Sick Book Chelsea Clinton Wants Children to Read

Still others proved less charitable — though perhaps appropriately so — by referring to the Clinton dynasty in general as “cockroaches” and Hillary Clinton herself as the “Spawn of Satan.”

In other words, the Clinton name still elicits strong reactions.

Will Chelsea eventually make a play for public office?

Should the rumor prove true, what would it mean?

Well, first of all, one suspects that should Chelsea Clinton win election to Congress, her insidious mother would exercise considerable influence, direct or otherwise, over that particular seat. Talk about “the last thing we need”!

Second, it would serve as yet another example of Democrats’ preference for coronations over elections. Yes, voters technically would choose, but Clinton’s name recognition would render meaningful competition for the seat almost impossible, thereby adding to the (truthful) narrative that the Democratic Party has morphed into a club reserved for coastal elites who think themselves entitled to power.

Finally — and not to be overlooked — Clinton’s campaign could unfold against the backdrop of serious legal trouble for her mother. After all, substantial evidence points to Hillary Clinton as a mastermind of the Russia collusion hoax.

In short, the younger Clinton’s interest in a congressional seat could have significant consequences, most of them bad.

Thankfully, that reputed interest remains only a rumor.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: RFK Jr. Turns the Tables on Fear-Mongering Dem Senator Ron Wyden During Hearing
Comedy Writer Arrested Over His X Posts Doubles Down as He Arrives to Courthouse
Backlash Erupts After Tim Kaine Calls the Foundational Principle of the United States 'Extremely Troubling'
The Next Horseman of the Apocalypse: Chelsea Clinton Moving to Take Jerry Nadler's Seat?
Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Thinks He Knows Real Reason Dem Officials Are Against Trump's Crime Crackdown
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation