The Next Horseman of the Apocalypse: Chelsea Clinton Moving to Take Jerry Nadler's Seat?

For all their posturing about “democracy,” Democrats sure do love themselves some nepotism.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York has announced his retirement. Thus, the 78-year-old Nadler, first elected to Congress in 1992, will not seek re-election in 2026.

Meanwhile, a source told the Jewish Insider that the list of candidates potentially interested in running for Nadler’s seat in New York’s 12th congressional district includes Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It bears noting, of course, that the younger Clinton’s interest in that congressional seat amounts to a rumor only.

Nonetheless, the rumor has sparked reactions across the political spectrum.

The leftist news outlet Daily Beast, for instance, predicted “an all-out succession war, as nepo babies, rising stars, and longtime political stalwarts all cast their eyes upon one of the most coveted seats in the country.”

The 45-year-old Clinton, of course, would qualify as one of those “nepo babies.”

Meanwhile, reactions on the social media platform X ranged from exasperated to vicious.

“The last thing we need is another Clinton in politics,” one user wrote.

Rumors are swirling that Chelsea Clinton is considering a run for Congress in 2026, eyeing Rep. Jerry Nadler’s open New York seat following his retirement.

The last thing we need is another Clinton in politics.

😏 pic.twitter.com/7LjnF0KSYf — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) September 3, 2025

Others complained that Democrats and the establishment in general promote this kind of nepotism.

Chelsea Clinton running for Congress shows Democrats recycle family names instead of new ideas. Meanwhile, Trump’s movement is built on results jobs, security, and strength. Voters want leadership that delivers, not dynasties chasing relevance. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) September 3, 2025

Chelsea Clinton running for Congress? Perfect, because what America really needs is another career politician born into corruption trying to fail upward on the taxpayer’s dime. https://t.co/h4ci1iNeCC — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) September 3, 2025

Still others proved less charitable — though perhaps appropriately so — by referring to the Clinton dynasty in general as “cockroaches” and Hillary Clinton herself as the “Spawn of Satan.”

Of course she is, the Clinton dynasty cockroaches never die, they just scuttle into another office. Chelsea’s entire résumé is “my parents robbed the country blind and I grew up on Epstein’s speed dial” and now she thinks she’s entitled to inherit Nadler’s swamp throne like it’s… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 3, 2025

Spawn of Satan’s daughter Chelsea Clinton is considering running for US Congress to replace Jerry Nadler. pic.twitter.com/eNkx8GALOf — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) September 3, 2025

In other words, the Clinton name still elicits strong reactions.

Will Chelsea eventually make a play for public office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (35 Votes) No: 22% (10 Votes)

Should the rumor prove true, what would it mean?

Well, first of all, one suspects that should Chelsea Clinton win election to Congress, her insidious mother would exercise considerable influence, direct or otherwise, over that particular seat. Talk about “the last thing we need”!

Second, it would serve as yet another example of Democrats’ preference for coronations over elections. Yes, voters technically would choose, but Clinton’s name recognition would render meaningful competition for the seat almost impossible, thereby adding to the (truthful) narrative that the Democratic Party has morphed into a club reserved for coastal elites who think themselves entitled to power.

Finally — and not to be overlooked — Clinton’s campaign could unfold against the backdrop of serious legal trouble for her mother. After all, substantial evidence points to Hillary Clinton as a mastermind of the Russia collusion hoax.

In short, the younger Clinton’s interest in a congressional seat could have significant consequences, most of them bad.

Thankfully, that reputed interest remains only a rumor.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.