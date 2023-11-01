Everyone knows a surefire way to get something is to get a cute little kid to ask for it.

In a weirdly symbolic gesture, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his 4-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the White House Halloween event, to ask for “candy” from President Joe Biden on the White House lawn Monday night, according to the New York Post.

The poor kid would probably have preferred to be Spiderman or The Flash but hey, we’ve got to push daddy’s boss’ agenda.

Antony Blinken dressed his children up as Zelensky and the Ukraine flag for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/eYaTiGk065 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 31, 2023

Blinken and his wife, Biden’s White House cabinet secretary Evan Ryan, dressed their 4-year-old son in a khaki-beige sweatsuit to represent the Ukrainian uniform Zelenskyy is often seen wearing. A Ukrainian flag pin prominently displayed on the front of the shirt ensured that the child was not accidentally mistaken for John Fetterman.

Earlier in October, Politico reported that the White House is losing the messaging war on Ukraine, with many Republicans now opposing additional funding to the European nation.

In response, Biden has shifted the focus from “helping Ukraine” to promising an “economic boom” from the jobs created by the need for new ammunition after we deplete our own resources to fund Ukraine.

X users had a little fun with this new form of subliminal messaging.

“Levels of cringe we haven’t seen in a while,” one user wrote.

Levels of cringe we haven’t seen in a while. — 🌲🏴‍☠️CaribouMan🌲🏴‍☠️ (@caribou556) October 31, 2023

“So your kid can choose their gender, but not their own costumes,” another post read.

So your kid can choose their gender, but not their own costumes — Altered_M1ndz (@Altered_M1ndz) November 1, 2023

“Next level propaganda. Kind of have to respect the commitment to it,” was another comment.

Next level propaganda. Kind of have to respect the commitment to it — Tom Ayes DeVito (@ayesroc) October 31, 2023

According to the New York Post, around $113 billion in both military and humanitarian aid has already been approved for Ukraine and over $70 billion for security assistance.

In October, Biden asked Congress for another $106 billion in supplemental funding, 61.4 billion of which would go to Ukraine, according to Reuters, while only 13.6 billion would go toward our own overrun border.

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has said this week that he plans to move on a bill focused on providing support solely to Israel, separate from Ukraine, which most Democrats and some Republicans are opposed to, according to Newsweek.

During a speech in Helsinki, Finland in June, Blinken outlined the plans the US has to help Ukraine “reimagine” a rebuilt economy, saying, “We are committed to working with allies and partners to help Ukrainians make their vision a reality.”

“We’ll not only help Ukraine rebuild its economy, but reimagine it, with new industries, trade routes, supply chains connected with Europe and with markets around the world,” he continued.

“We’ll continue to bolster Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption bodies, a free and vibrant press, civil society organizations. We’ll help Ukraine overhaul its energy grid — more than half of which has been destroyed by Russia — and do it in a way that’s cleaner, more resilient, and more integrated with its neighbors, so that Ukraine can one day become an energy exporter,” Blinken said.

Blinken’s commitment is evident from the choice of his son’s Halloween costume.

