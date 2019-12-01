The Next Time a Californian Drones on About Climate Change, Show Them Their Own Crowded Highway

If you want to end a conversation with a Californian hellbent on telling you how progressive the Golden State is on the issue of climate change, you only have to show them a single video of holiday traffic.

The video, taken by a KCBS-TV helicopter Tuesday evening, shows the crowded 405 highway as commuters fight to get back home early.

The clip shows cars jammed bumper-to-bumper going as far as the eye can see in both directions.

Check out our @CBSLA SKY2 show of the 405 freeway tonight! Major traffic as people head out early for the Thanksgiving holiday! pic.twitter.com/6NZqYdQrlp — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) November 27, 2019

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Under Fire from Her Own Party, Including AOC and Others: Report

Although this could very likely be Los Angeles during any traffic jam, the holiday travel appears to have caused an especially slow grind for commuters.

Of course, Twitter users came out in full force to mock California for its sanctimonious environmentalism while being unable to alleviate its own traffic problems.

Some mocked the state’s green identity, while others took shots at city and state managers.

Carbon footprint of America’s Progressives be like pic.twitter.com/KEMQix1Nfo — Plausibly Deniable (@JB17191966) November 27, 2019

I was in LA earlier this week, for the last time in the foreseeable future. Good riddance to the traffic and the poor city/state management that led to this point. — Mac (@MikeyMacDee) November 27, 2019

How is it different than any other night? pic.twitter.com/XinoaE3EIs — Outis, FMD (@Outis169) November 27, 2019

This doesn’t look good for a state that bills itself as the green leader of America.

RELATED: Californians' Leftist Gov't Betrays Them, Sells Their Info for $50 Million per Year

Should California fix its own problems before lecturing the country on environmentalism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (826 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

The EPA estimates that a typical passenger car releases nearly 9,000 grams of carbon dioxide per gallon burned.

Multiply that by all the cars on the road, and by how much fuel those same vehicles will burn while making the grueling crawl back home, and you’ll land on a number that would give Al Gore night terrors.

This traffic jam, apparently nothing special for California, could even rival the state’s wildfires for the amount of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere.

Some Twitter users did point out that there could also be electric cars on the crowded freeway, but, at least in 2019, that would still only account for a small percentage of cars on the road.

A high-speed railway would likely alleviate much of this congestion, but poor leadership from laughable politicians has virtually destroyed any hope of those projects happening in a timely manner.

Unfortunately for Californians who drive, this is a reality of life in the Golden State.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.