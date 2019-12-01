SECTIONS
The Next Time a Californian Drones on About Climate Change, Show Them Their Own Crowded Highway

By Jared Harris
Published December 1, 2019 at 12:19am
If you want to end a conversation with a Californian hellbent on telling you how progressive the Golden State is on the issue of climate change, you only have to show them a single video of holiday traffic.

The video, taken by a KCBS-TV helicopter Tuesday evening, shows the crowded 405 highway as commuters fight to get back home early.

The clip shows cars jammed bumper-to-bumper going as far as the eye can see in both directions.

Although this could very likely be Los Angeles during any traffic jam, the holiday travel appears to have caused an especially slow grind for commuters.

Of course, Twitter users came out in full force to mock California for its sanctimonious environmentalism while being unable to alleviate its own traffic problems.

Some mocked the state’s green identity, while others took shots at city and state managers.

This doesn’t look good for a state that bills itself as the green leader of America.

Should California fix its own problems before lecturing the country on environmentalism?

The EPA estimates that a typical passenger car releases nearly 9,000 grams of carbon dioxide per gallon burned.

Multiply that by all the cars on the road, and by how much fuel those same vehicles will burn while making the grueling crawl back home, and you’ll land on a number that would give Al Gore night terrors.

This traffic jam, apparently nothing special for California, could even rival the state’s wildfires for the amount of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere.

Some Twitter users did point out that there could also be electric cars on the crowded freeway, but, at least in 2019, that would still only account for a small percentage of cars on the road.

A high-speed railway would likely alleviate much of this congestion, but poor leadership from laughable politicians has virtually destroyed any hope of those projects happening in a timely manner.

Unfortunately for Californians who drive, this is a reality of life in the Golden State.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
