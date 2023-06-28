Next Time You Check Out at Grocery Store, Watch for This Sneaky Woke Prompt on the Card Machine

Yet another facet of everyday life has fallen prey to infiltration by the leftist agenda.

It has become near impossible these days to watch a movie, go to a sporting or cultural event, or even just attend school without being almost immediately confronted with wokeness. Now, that wokeness is coming for grocery stores.

Yes, really. It turns out, a grocery store chain in Washington state has discreetly inserted something woke into the shopping experience.

According to Fox News, customers using the self-checkout at Haggen, a grocery store chain owned by produce giant Albertson’s, are presented with a prompt on the card reader that asks “Would you like to donate to help advocate for DEI awareness?” and gives them the option to donate $1, $3, $5 or another amount.

In case you were not aware “DEI” stands for “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” the three-word mantra of the modern progressive religion.

A photo of the prompt on the card reader also shows another sign behind the kiosk advertising the Haggen Foundation, the grocery store’s own charity.

Fox News states that the Haggen Foundation does donate to several genuine charities, such as groups helping cancer patients and people with disabilities, but it also gives to several woke initiatives as well.

Such woke initiatives include the Northwest Justice Project, which seeks to challenge “structural and racial inequities to promote the long-term well-being of low-income individuals, families and communities across Washington State.”

The Haggen Foundation also reportedly donates to the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project and Empower Next Generations, organizations that often speak about stopping “systemic oppression” and advocating for diversity and inclusion.

You can bet that the “DEI initiatives” mentioned in the prompt are initiatives that operate under similar philosophies. This is nothing more than an attempt to get customers to donate to woke organizations.

The problem is, it is very easy to see how someone could donate to these initiatives based on this prompt without realizing what they are supporting.

We go to the grocery store so often, and most people probably use self-checkout, to the point where we just go through the routine of grocery shopping mindlessly without really thinking about it.

If you are someone who regularly donates to charities prompted by the card reader, you might just habitually press the “donate” button without taking a moment to look at what the charity is.

This is why it is important to be careful when deciding what charities to donate to.

If you are a patriotic American who believes in traditional conservative values, you probably do not want to donate to these initiatives, as they are being used to advance a leftist agenda.

True, this is one store in Washington, but it is owned by a grocery giant that operates stores across the country, so it’s very possible that similar prompts are appearing elsewhere in America.

Watch out for this prompt and others like it the next time you are at the grocery store.

