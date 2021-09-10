Stickers that are being placed on gas pumps across the country are reminding Americans why they’re paying so much for gasoline eight months into President Joe Biden’s presidency.

The stickers are actually of Biden, and they point toward the outrageous cost of fuel on the pumps themselves. The cost is of course being driven by the inept commander in chief and his failed policies.

Images and videos of the stickers began popping up on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter about a month ago. They’ve been seen across the country.

Biden Stickers on the gas pumps at 111th and Memorial Kum n Go😂 pic.twitter.com/o7V7RvmNJw — B Rad G (@EazyBeezy7) August 22, 2021

Buddy just sent me this from PA pic.twitter.com/SpJN528jA6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2021

Joe Biden’s Gas Pump sticker. pic.twitter.com/cX1gr6YGj3 — Abdías Arlet (@AbdiasArlet) August 17, 2021

Gas prices are actually up by about an average of a dollar per gallon since last September, according to GasBuddy. Right now, a gallon of gas costs an average of about $3.20.

Of course, fuel is much more expensive in some areas of the country, such as California.

@GasBuddyGuy Found it. Probably most expensive gas in California and USA. #Roadtrip Only got what we needed to get to Arizona and pay half the price. pic.twitter.com/YSJidfdtve — Brian Murphy (@TheMurphDogg) September 3, 2021

This is all partially the result of Biden’s aggressive stance against the energy sector. The president has taken measures since January meant to ensure America is reliant on foreign crude.

He needlessly canceled the Keystone XL pipeline lease on day one of his presidency. In June, he suspended drilling leases at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Alaska, CBS News reported. One of Biden’s radical climate advisors defended the decision to reverse a Trump administration move to tap into the area’s fuel reserves.

Biden National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy praised the decision to rid the country of oil from ANWR in a statement to the left-wing network.

“President Biden believes America’s national treasures are cultural and economic cornerstones of our country and he is grateful for the prompt action by the Department of the Interior to suspend all leasing pending a review of decisions made in the last administration’s final days that could have changes the character of this special place forever,” McCarthy said.

ANWR’s “cultural” treasures are of course unable by themselves to help Americans afford to drive. That’s yet another reason for a surge in fuel prices.\

Do you think we will continue to see prices of basic commodities rise under Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (122 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Last month, CNBC reported the Biden White House begged OPEC countries to boost oil production, proving that the president has made America more dependent on people who hate us.

“We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the network. “Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”

Gasoline right now is as expensive as it was the last time a Democrat occupied the White House. That was curiously the last time Biden was near the Oval office when he served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president.

There is definitely a correlation there. A growing number of patriots are spending a little extra on stickers to remind others why they have less money than they did a year ago.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.