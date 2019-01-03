Trey Gowdy Reveals His New Career Plans as He Leaves Congress

Trey Gowdy revealed his post-Congress plans on Thursday.

The former South Carolina Republican will join Nelson Mullins, the South Carolina-based law and lobbying firm announced.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Congressman @TGowdySC, who most recently represented South Carolina’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced the Congressman has joined the Firm effective today, on Jan. 3. Read more here: https://t.co/MfUpuSQbhV pic.twitter.com/fB3l0EdVCD — Nelson Mullins (@NelsonMullins) January 3, 2019

Gowdy, 54, worked at Nelson Mullins through 1994, when he left the firm to become an assistant federal prosecutor.

Joining Gowdy at Nelson Mullins’ white collar defense and government investigations team are Cindy Crick, his longtime chief of staff, and Sheria Clarke, the former staff director for the House Oversight Committee, which Gowdy chaired.

“I am very excited to join Nelson Mullins, a firm with a rich, deep, and diverse team of talented attorneys and a reputation for excellence in all facets of the law,” Gowdy said in a statement issued through the firm.

Gowdy officially joined the firm just minutes after the new Congress was sworn into office.

Trey Gowdy joins Greenville SC law firm, swears off politics. ‘If I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have run for Congress in the first place.’ From @GreenvilleNews: https://t.co/wlk5By36t5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 3, 2019

The four-term lawmaker leaves behind a mixed legacy.

One of the highest-profile Republicans in Congress, Gowdy became known for fiery exchanges with witnesses during various House committee hearings.

Prominent on Gowdy’s highlight reel are his public interrogations of former IRS official Lois Lerner, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI official Peter Strzok.

Gowdy also became a favorite of reporters for his tendency to offer barbed comments on issues of the day and for breaking news during his frequent media appearances.

But Gowdy’s high profile also made him a frequent target of Democrats.

As chairman of the House Benghazi Committee, Gowdy was accused by Democrats of leading a political witch hunt intended to derail Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

