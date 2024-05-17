NFL Admits Taylor Swift Impacted 2024 Schedule, But Claims 'Conspiracy Theorists' Are Wrong

The NFL insists it is not going out of its way to make it easy for Taylor Swift to attend Kansas City Chiefs games, but admits she was a factor in developing the 2024 schedule.

Swift’s Era Tour returns to America this fall, which meant football had to come second place to a horde of Swifties.

According to ESPN, Swift will be playing in Miami October 18-20, New Orleans Oct. 25-27 and Indianapolis Nov. 1-3. That means the Dolphins, Saints and Colts, respectively, wouldn’t be able to play in their stadiums and will have to play on the road on those dates.

“We certainly considered the tour dates that hit NFL stadiums,” Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning, said. “I think she’s in Miami, maybe New Orleans, Indy. We certainly considered those.”

NFL’s schedule was reportedly made keeping Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in considerationhttps://t.co/NC7w4LAWNW — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) May 17, 2024

But the scheduling quirk that got the most attention was that the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring Swift’s boyfriend and star tight end Travis Kelce, will be playing the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo on Nov. 17, which happens to be an off day for Swift while performing six shows in Toronto between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23. For a pop star who zipped from Japan and back to see the Super Bowl, the 111-mile trip is nothing.

ESPN snarked that it was “purely a coincidence. Really.”

But North said the computer did what it did with no regard for romance.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“One thing we didn’t consider, I saw a lot of conspiracy theorists talking about Kansas City at Buffalo in the middle of the season, right when Taylor’s playing Toronto. That one definitely did not hit our radar screen,” he said.

I’m not knocking Taylor Swift but the NFL bending their schedule around her concerts is DESPERATE 🥴🥴 — Dominique Petty (@KingPetty33) May 17, 2024

Swift may not be able to equal last year’s mark of attending 13 Chiefs games this year, according to The Athletic.

The European piece of her Eras tour ends in August and does not start again until October. That gives Swift the initial five weeks of the season to draw the attention of the TV cameras.

However, there are seven weeks when Swift either has a show or would have to leave her tour behind to make a quick trip to see Kelce play. One of those, however, is the Buffalo game.

Swift is not likely to make many pre-season games in August while she is in Europe, but will be back in America in time for the Chiefs’ Aug. 22 game after playing an Aug. 20 show in London.

The final version of the schedule was approved Monday.

“It’s an incredibly challenging puzzle,” Hans Schroeder, the league’s executive vice president of media distribution, said, according to the Associated Press.

“You’re thinking about competitive equality, how we solve for all our media partners, team elements, travel, how we solve for more windows on more continents as we play more. But most importantly, how do we create the best schedule for our fans. If there was ever sort of a needle in a haystack-type project, this is it,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.