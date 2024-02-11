NFL Announcer Joe Buck Warns Super Bowl Will Lead to 'a Mess,' Says He's Staying Far Away From Vegas

Announcer Joe Buck says that he is more than willing not to be present in Las Vegas for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I do not have any desire to be there,” Buck said on a radio show.

“It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion,” he said.

“I’m not that way. I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing and then you combine that with Vegas,” he said.

“I don’t know, but there’s going to be some story, there’s gonna be something that happens because it’s Vegas and it won’t stay in Vegas. It’s gonna be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. I just think that is going to be a mess, in my mind,” he said.

To date, the most-talked-about incident has been a fire alarm that went off at 6 a.m. Thursday at the 49ers’ hotel, with the theory that it was intentional being bandied about.

On Wednesday, Maison DesChamps, who calls himself “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man” scaled the exterior of the Sphere venue, which stands 366 feet tall. The climb was without incident and he was later arrested, according to KABC-TV.

On the Sunday before the game, police arrested a man named Jesse Ponce for issuing a public threat, but the circumstances of that were accusations of trespass after challenging people to a fight in a bar, according to KSNV-TV.

Of course security is thick for the event, with officials begging for cooperation to keep the skies clear.

“Please leave your drones, umbrellas, selfie sticks and weapons of any kind at home,” NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. “Super Bowl is a no-drone zone.”

Karon Ransom, the Secret Service agent in charge in Las Vegas, said about 750 federal law enforcement agents are on the job to protect the event.

The risk of a terrorist attack is always present, noted one expert, according to USA Today.

“There are so many different parties that want to inflict harm to America. What better way to generate publicity than one of the biggest games in the United States?” Gil Fried, a professor at the University of West Florida and a specialist in sports facility management, said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said officials have not “identified specific or credible threats.”

Temporary flight restrictions are also in effect.

However, those will not stop pop czarina Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is playing for the Chiefs.

As of Saturday night, a private plane TMZ said Swift fans believe to be hers was heading from Japan to Los Angeles, with the expectation of making the flight in time to rest in LA before making the short hop to Las Vegas Sunday.

