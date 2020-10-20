A hot mic caught Fox Sports NFL analysts Troy Aikman and Joe Buck disparaging military flyovers before sporting events and apparently praising Democrats who are opposed to such patriotic displays.

Aikman and Buck were getting ready to call a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday when they outed themselves as just another reason to refrain from watching professional football.

After a patriotic showing from the military aircraft — it should be noted that MacDill Air Force Base is about 10 miles south of the stadium — the broadcasting duo wasn’t pleased.

The pair unleashed a bit of cynical commentary that made you feel like you’d just scratched the surface with regard to learning who these guys really are.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” said Aikman, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

TRENDING: Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Flips Script, Uses RBG's Words To Silence Dems

Buck, whose bellowing voice is synonymous with Major League Baseball in October along with big-time NFL games, joined in by opining on the cost of the military flyover.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” he said as if he were calling a World Series grand slam.

Aikman concluded the commentary by saying, “That stuff ain’t happening with Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

DISGRACE: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman mock military stadium flyovers in hot-mic video. “That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket…” pic.twitter.com/dKRDDvceIr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2020

Sure, the hot mic moment only caught a few sentences of criticism for military flyovers, but the more you listen, the more you hear.

Aikman and Buck didn’t sound like a pair of libertarians lamenting the taxpayer cost of military flyovers.

Aikman seemed bothered by the fuel used during the flyover — as if the candidates he mentioned, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, don’t regularly fly on private jets just to be met by literally tens of people.

The video gives you the impression Aikman has more in common with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York than he does with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw.

Do you enjoy military flyovers before sporting events? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1375 Votes) 1% (12 Votes)

RELATED: Fox Sports Host Destroys Stephen A. Smith for Claiming 2-Time NBA MVP Was Hired Because He's White

Meanwhile, Buck used his trademark voice in a manner that seemed unnatural.

The longtime broadcaster, who has called some of the greatest moments in NFL and MLB history, suddenly doesn’t feel like just another sports fan who has been watching games with us.

The most telling part was that last bit of commentary that came from Aikman, who at one time was America’s quarterback on America’s team when he played for the Cowboys.

He seemed to acknowledge the speculation surrounding the candidacy of Biden, which is that the 77-tear-old is merely a placeholder for the radical left and that it is his running mate who would soon run the show if Americans elect the Democratic ticket next month.

Aikman spoke of a “Kamala-Biden ticket” as if he couldn’t wait for it to become a reality, emphasizing Harris’ name first.

Both men came off as if they view impressive displays of patriotism and American aviation as mere spectacle to be mocked and disdained.

They also sounded as if they thought that they were superior to anyone who didn’t agree with them.

Ron Eno at TheBlaze offered what seems like a great explanation to justify the flyovers, if anyone needs such a thing.

“I thought it was common knowledge that military flyovers are part of the flight time pilots need to get in anyway,” he said. “It comes out of the training budget.”

Hey Joe Buck and @TroyAikman I thought it was common knowledge that military flyovers are part of the flight time pilots need to get in anyway. It comes out of the training budget. https://t.co/vk7UnVSgX0 — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 20, 2020

For fans who are turned off by the league’s embrace of leftist politics this season, it doesn’t help that two of the sport’s biggest announcers appear to have outed themselves as subscribers to the politics of woke nihilism — or unpatriotic snobs, at least.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.