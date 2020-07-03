America has two national anthems.

You learn something new every day when being re-educated by leftists.

We can thank the National Football League, which has given the anti-police leftist group Black Lives Matter its full endorsement for this new nugget of information.

The NFL will play the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which apparently is known as the “black national anthem,” before every season-opening game this upcoming season, according to the league’s website.

Jason Reid of ESPN’s The Undefeated — its “platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture” — broke the news Thursday. Citing a league source, Reid reported the black national anthem will be played prior to “The Star-Spangled Banner” before every Week 1 game.

With its newfound passion for advocacy, including pushing segregated national anthems on fans and donating $250 million to promote leftist social justice causes, the NFL hopes its actions and investments will result in having a more “educated” fan base.

Reid reported: “The league hopes its efforts demonstrate ‘a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,’ the source wrote in a text message. ‘This is key to educating fans, and becoming a prominent voice in the fight to end racism.’”

The NFL.com report also said the league is “discussing with players the possibility of wearing helmet decals or jersey patches recognizing those impacted by systemic racism and police brutality throughout the 2020 season.”

Fans of all races have been lining up for decades to pay perfectly good money to see mostly black athletes compete in a sports league that is a meritocracy.

The best players earn a starting job and are rewarded with the affection of adoring fans, along with millions of dollars — in addition to on-field accolades — if they’re talented enough.

To put it simply: The NFL and most of its fans have long been colorblind.

It’s not immediately discernible what the league hopes to accomplish by now alienating many of those fans with its insertion of divisive racial issues into every aspect of the game.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners are either capitulating to a mob, or they’re embracing the mob’s leftist politics because they want to.

This might simply be what the league is at this point.

This might no longer be about appeasement.

Perhaps the NFL, like nearly every other American institution, has been overrun by leftists.

Democrats have long held Hollywood, the media, education and the arts. Now, it seems, they’ve taken over sports.

Did you ever think they would take NASCAR?

Did you ever think your favorite football team would ask you to pay to see the singing of a separate national anthem specifically for one race?

Not too long ago, it would have been hard to fathom that the future being forged by the left would include the return of racial segregation.

In a bizarre twist, the hateful politics of segregationist George Wallace now have a place in American sports.

Some Democrat ideas never die.

The NFL seems to have annoyed people on both sides of the current divide with its “black national anthem” announcement.

“Black National Anthem” is offensive to me as black person. It assumes b/c i am black the national anthem doesn’t apply to me. America has only ONE national Anthem that is represents ALL Americans of every race color and creed. The left wants division and balkanization for POWER — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 3, 2020

I was not aware there was more than one… https://t.co/lBjIx8KWFH — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) July 3, 2020

Everyone should take a knee during the Black National Anthem We have a National anthem, it’s for the entire nation. Why are they trying to bring back segregation? So RACIST Martin Luther King Jr

DID NOT MARCH FOR A BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM. pic.twitter.com/1WXXVqiTvd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 3, 2020

“We want more Black men in executive positions and more head coaches. And Kaepernick in the league.” NFL: “How about the black national anthem?” https://t.co/zYqCP10lLg — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 3, 2020

There is no “black national anthem”. Why does it feel like the country is trying to segregate again sometimes? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 3, 2020

I can’t wait until the NFL figures out nobody black knows the second verse of Lift Every Voice and Sing — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 2, 2020

Things we don’t want:

•The Black National Anthem playing at NFL games

•Street signs with “Black Lives Matter”

•Celebrities singing Things we want:

•Justice for Breonna Taylor

•Justice for George Floyd

•Resource redistribution

•Kaepernick in the NFL — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) July 3, 2020

The NFL has indicated it believes “The Star-Spangled Banner” is a white national anthem.

Remember that and the league’s $250 million payment to the leftists the next time you consider purchasing expensive game tickets or overpaying for food at a game.

Don’t forget the NFL’s slap in the face of American tradition the next time your team takes the field.

Suffocate the new left-wing Jim Crow NFL by denying it your money.

The league might now be run by leftist segregationists, but those leftist segregationists still thrive by making money.

The NFL is still a business, and businesses die without capital.

They need you to watch and attend games and buy merchandise. They need your money. Starve them of it until they become apolitical.

The only way to save our beloved sports at this point is to refrain from watching them.

