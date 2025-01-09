NFL Announces Contingency Plan to Move Playoff Game Due to Wildfires

Raging California wildfires could force a Monday NFL playoff game to be relocated.

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play their Monday playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a Los Angeles suburb.

Although the NFL said it is not shifting the location yet, it has lined up a contingency plan in case the fires render SoFi stadium a hazard.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which serves as the home field for the Arizona Cardinals, has been picked as a back-up site, according to a statement on NFL.com.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires. Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) January 8, 2025

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the statement read. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.”

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary,” the statement said.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials,” the NFL said.

The Rams had an off day on Wednesday but are scheduled to resume practice Thursday, the team said, according to ESPN.

Thinking of everyone affected by the fires in Los Angeles and across California, especially the families and friends of the victims. Please stay safe and take care. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/twoqWF5RXM — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 9, 2025



The team said the fires have not yet had an impact on the players or other employees. The Rams have their headquarters in Woodland Hills, 13 miles north of Pacific Palisades where the fires are raging and on the other side of the Santa Monica mountains.

The Los Angles Chargers, who are preparing for Saturday’s trip to Houston to play the Texans, said they altered the team’s practice routine to limit time the players spent outdoors.

LA 💙 join us in supporting our community » https://t.co/bCAjrAmhxf pic.twitter.com/Ev4BayFzsO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 8, 2025

ESPN noted that in 2003, a game between the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers was relocated to Arizona due to wildfires.

As noted by CBS, five separate fires are burning.

The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has consumed about 17,000 acres and is not contained. L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone says more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

The Eaton Fire, near Altadena in northern Los Angeles County has consumed about 10,600 acres and destroyed almost 1,000 structures, leaving five people dead.

The Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills had burned through about 60 acres near the Hollywood Bowl and Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hurst Fire is about 10 percent contained, as of Thursday morning, and has burned through 855 acres.

The Lidia Fire is 40 percent contained and has consumed 348 acres.

