Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills called Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ nonprofit donation to “combat systemic racism” a “tax write off.”

ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe announced in a June 26 tweet that Ross had committed to donating $13 million over the next four years to Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, a nonprofit foundation he started in 2015 to fight perceived systemic racism.

“Growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand what racism did to tear apart our community, destroy lives and further inequality,” Ross said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“I started RISE based on the belief that our nation must address the scourge of racism directly to achieve true unity,” he went on.

“Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear.”

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent praised Ross’ donation.

“During this time of national unrest, many individuals have stepped up to being part of the solution,” Vincent said.

“Stephen continues to dedicate his time, resources and vision, as he has for decades, in an unwavering commitment to ending racism in partnership with the leadership, heart and influence of athletes globally.”

Stills, who used to play for the Dolphins, was unimpressed by the news.

“Donation to his non profit = Tax write off,” he tweeted in response.

Stills is one of the many NFL players who have followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead in kneeling during the national anthem.

“There are still, daily, issues of police violence … Officers abusing their power is something that’s been happening for a long time. People have had experiences with police brutality,” he told “The Peter King Podcast” in October 2019.

“For everyone who disagrees with my stance — what I’m doing, what I’m saying — it’s important for us to try and be in another person’s shoes, to try and see their perspective and see where they’re coming from. Everything I’ve ever said or done has been out of love.”

Stills also criticized Ross in August 2019 after the Dolphins owner hosted a $250,000-a-plate fundraiser luncheon for President Donald Trump, ESPN reported.

“Someone has to have enough courage to let him know he can’t play both sides of this,” Stills said at the time.

