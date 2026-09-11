NFL Begins Game with Woke Land Acknowledgement by Another Name

Not often does one waste sympathy on a professional sports team with a $300 million payroll.

Still, you had to feel sorry for the jet-lagged Los Angeles Rams ahead of their season-opener Friday morning in Australia.

After all, having opted for a foolish travel schedule that saw them arrive in Melbourne only 28 hours before kickoff, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams’ players and coaches — not to mention their opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, as well as the 100,021 in attendance and millions more watching on Netflix — had to endure the indescribable tedium associated with Australia’s version of the woke land acknowledgement.

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