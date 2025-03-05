NFL Captain Unexpectedly Retires at Age 29

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard announced Wednesday he is retiring from football after seven seasons with the team.

In December, Hubbard, 29, had the bittersweet experience of catching a 2-yard touchdown pass as the Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 37-27, according to ESPN.

But on that play, he suffered what Sports Illustrated called “a season-ending — and, as it turned out, career-ending — knee injury.”

ESPN noted that Hubbard played with a hamstring injury all season.

The Cincinnati Enquirer noted that his 2024 injuries came after an ankle injury in 2023 that required offseason surgery, adding that in Hubbard’s final season, “His playing time decreased as the year went on, and it was clear the injuries in consecutive years took a toll on his body.”

Hubbard poured out his emotions to fans in a post on Instagram.

“In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had. That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life,” he wrote.

“As a kid growing up in Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati has always been, and will always be, home to my family and me. I bled orange and black before I ever put on a Bengals jersey. The journey that took me from a high school lacrosse player up 71-North to become a defensive end at The Ohio State University and back home again as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, is something for which I am grateful for every day,” he wrote.

“From a draft pick to a starter, a 4x captain, and a guy who made a few plays along the way, we accomplished things that will never be forgotten. Breaking the 31-year playoff win drought, winning an AFC championship, back-to-back AFC North championships, a trip to the Super Bowl, and countless other memories,” he wrote.

Hubbard said Cincinnati will always be a part of him.

“This city gave me a purpose beyond football. Through the Sam Hubbard Foundation, I’ve tried to lift up Cincinnati the way you’ve lifted me. Your support and the impact we have had together have shown me that community and love outweigh any trophy. Being nominated twice for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is my proudest accomplishment. I won’t be going anywhere, and we are still just getting started,” he wrote, adding, “Although it is the end of my playing career, I view this as a new beginning.”

“To the fans—Who Dey Nation— I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud. To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be,” he wrote.

In a post on the team’s website, Bengals president Mike Brown said Hubbard, who was the team’s captain in his final seasons with the team, “epitomizes what you want in a player — he’s a great teammate, a talented athlete and a passionate community member.

“He helped us win a lot of football games, and he had a number of very memorable plays over the years. His 98-yard fumble recovery return in the Wild Card win over Baltimore is one of the most iconic touchdowns in team history. It has been my honor to watch him play his entire NFL career for his hometown team. We thank him for the memories he created as ‘Cincinnati’s Own.'”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, “Sam is the definition of what it means to be a professional, and I will always be grateful for the role he played as a leader for our team.

“Sam brought a championship mindset to work every single day with his dedication, commitment and passion for the game. He has proven to be a winner at every level of his career and helped get the most out of his teammates. Sam embraced his Cincinnati roots and created a lasting legacy on and off the field,” he said.

