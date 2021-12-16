NFL Caught Red-Handed: Reports Show Donations to Anti-Police Groups

The National Football League has been on the left side of the political aisle for years, but new donations from the league show just how radical it has become.

According to Fox Business, the NFL provides financial backing to social justice organizations as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative. Some of these groups reportedly advocate for the abolition of police forces.

The NFL donated $300,000 to the Oregon Justice Resource Center last month, KOIN-TV reported. In a June 2020 tweet, OJRC bluntly expressed its support for defunding the police.

“The brutality of [law enforcement] & cruelty of our prisons are connected by the same malignant tumor: white supremacy,” the group said. “We must dismantle/defund it all.”

The brutality of LE & cruelty of our prisons are connected by the same malignant tumor: white supremacy. We must dismantle/defund it all. We didn’t believe POC re LE brutality; we are making the same mistake by not listening to those incarcerated re their treatment. — Oregon Justice Resource Center (@OJRCenter) June 10, 2020

In addition, Fox reported that the NFL gave an undisclosed amount of money to the Vera Institute of Justice and the Community Justice Exchange.

On its website, CJE describes itself as an “abolitionist organization.”

“This means that we believe and are working toward a world without prisons, policing, prosecution, surveillance or any form of detention or supervision.

“We believe in building a world in which everyone has what they need to live well and where we don’t rely on police or prisons to address social problems like houslessness, mental illness, drug addiction, or poverty.”

The organization also has an entire page advocating for prison abolition.

“How can we disrupt and shut down the criminal legal system, short or long term, as part of a broader campaign to #FreeThemAll and #DefundPolice?” the group asks.

The organization suggests engaging in rent strikes and “sick outs” until people begin to take the idea of defunding the police seriously.

Similarly, VIJ president Nicholas Turner wrote about the organization’s goal to defund the police on its website in June 2020.

“Vera is committed to dismantling the current culture of policing and working toward solutions that defund police and shift power to communities,” he wrote.

Turner also expressed support for the violent rioters and looters who took to the streets in the summer of 2020.

“We need to support the outrage we’re seeing — in the streets, in our communities, and in the media — while investing in long-term solutions.”

Given the NFL’s propensity for virtue-signaling, it’s not surprising that the league would support “social justice” causes in an attempt to appease the left.

However, donating to organizations dedicated to defunding the police and supporting rioters is a new low.

