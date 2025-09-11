Share
News
Sports
Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson / Getty Images)

NFL Communications Director Fired After Inappropriate Comments About Charlie Kirk

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2025 at 2:23pm
Share

A Carolina Panthers employee was fired over his public comments on the death of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Rock, the team’s football communications coordinator, has been let go, WCNC-TV reported, citing as a source “someone briefed on the situation.”

The team addressed the issue obliquely in a post on X.

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind,” the post said.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual,” the post added.

The WCNC report said that social media commenters showed an Instagram post that appeared be from Rock that had a photo of Kirk and read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it…”

The New York Times reported that the post also included a screenshot of the Wu-Tang Clan song titled “Protect Ya Neck.”

Were the Carolina Panthers correct to fire him?

The outlet said Rock did not respond to requests for comment.

As the nation grapples with the latest casualty of political violence, columnist Miranda Devine of the New York Post noted that the nation is “suffering through an epidemic of leftist violence.”

“Contrary to the narrative pushed by left-wing media and fanned by President Joe Biden and his administration, the political violence is almost exclusively from the left,” she wrote.

Related:
Video: Things Get Violent When Group Swarms Former NFL MVP Cam Newton, Massive Fight Erupts

“America will never be the same. But Kirk’s death, like his life’s work, is a turning point. Look at what he accomplished in 31 years,” she continued.

“Imagine what he might have gone on to do. In his short life, he formed a future generation of leaders who see the world as he did, clearly, logically, with reason tempered by compassion, and with faith in Jesus Christ.”

“In death, he may yet accomplish more than he already has. His mode was to be strong, brave and resolute. Live your values. Get married, have children, make the world a better place, with courage and grace for your fellow man,” she wrote.

“That’s his legacy, and it’s up to all Americans of goodwill to take up his mission.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chris Cuomo Said He 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' if Musk Gets Murdered Following Kirk Assassination
Alleged Kirk Assassin Had 'Trans Partner' He Was Living With - Partner Fully Cooperating With Authorities
Fate of the Murdoch Media Empire Settled in $3.3 Billion Sibling Deal
Breaking: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Identified
FBI Releases New Footage of Charlie Kirk's Killer Scrambling Away Seconds After Shooting
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation