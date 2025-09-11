NFL Communications Director Fired After Inappropriate Comments About Charlie Kirk

A Carolina Panthers employee was fired over his public comments on the death of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Rock, the team’s football communications coordinator, has been let go, WCNC-TV reported, citing as a source “someone briefed on the situation.”

The team addressed the issue obliquely in a post on X.

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind,” the post said.

The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2025

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual,” the post added.

The WCNC report said that social media commenters showed an Instagram post that appeared be from Rock that had a photo of Kirk and read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it…”

The New York Times reported that the post also included a screenshot of the Wu-Tang Clan song titled “Protect Ya Neck.”

Were the Carolina Panthers correct to fire him? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (257 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

🚨New: The Carolina Panthers have fired Charlie Rock, a football communications staffer for making an insensitive post on Instagram mocking the death of Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/McWTBSTyuK — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 11, 2025

The outlet said Rock did not respond to requests for comment.

As the nation grapples with the latest casualty of political violence, columnist Miranda Devine of the New York Post noted that the nation is “suffering through an epidemic of leftist violence.”

“Contrary to the narrative pushed by left-wing media and fanned by President Joe Biden and his administration, the political violence is almost exclusively from the left,” she wrote.

“America will never be the same. But Kirk’s death, like his life’s work, is a turning point. Look at what he accomplished in 31 years,” she continued.

“Imagine what he might have gone on to do. In his short life, he formed a future generation of leaders who see the world as he did, clearly, logically, with reason tempered by compassion, and with faith in Jesus Christ.”

JUST IN: 🚨 Carolina Panthers FIRE communications coordinator Charlie Rock for insensitive social media post about Charlie Kirk ass-ssination. pic.twitter.com/BWKi0rRyZs — Newshawk (@Insidesources62) September 11, 2025

“In death, he may yet accomplish more than he already has. His mode was to be strong, brave and resolute. Live your values. Get married, have children, make the world a better place, with courage and grace for your fellow man,” she wrote.

“That’s his legacy, and it’s up to all Americans of goodwill to take up his mission.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.