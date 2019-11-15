SECTIONS
NFL Dishes Out Major Punishments for Steelers-Browns Brawl

By Joe Setyon
Published November 15, 2019 at 10:18am
The NFL on Friday suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and two other players for their part in a brawl at the end of Thursday night’s game between Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The tussle began when Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground after the quarterback threw the ball late in the fourth quarter.

Rudolph was upset, likely at what he believed to be a late hit. The two wrestled on the ground, and at one point, Rudolph appeared to be unsuccessfully trying to take off Garrett’s helmet.

TRENDING: Myles Garrett's Postgame Interview Should Silence Anyone Blaming the Brawl on Mason Rudolph

Eventually, it was Garrett who ripped the helmet off Rudolph — and then slammed it down on the quarterback’s head.

According to a statement Friday from Mike Signora, NFL senior vice president of football and internal communications, “Garrett has been suspended without  pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason — and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.”

“He was also fined an additional amount,” the statement says. “Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

Were these suspensions appropriate?

That wasn’t the only suspension the NFL dished out.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who punched and kicked Garrett in the head after the defensive end swung the helmet at Rudolph, was suspended without pay for three games and also fined.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and fined. After Rudolph took the helmet to the head, Ogunjobi hit him from behind, knocking the quarterback to the ground.

RELATED: Mason Rudolph's Agent: 'No Options Have Been Removed from the Table' After Myles Garrett Incident

In addition, both the Steelers and Browns organizations were fined $250,000.

Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, suggested the quarterback has not ruled out taking legal action against Garrett.

“I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table,” he wrote in a text message to ESPN.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
