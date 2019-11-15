NFL Dishes Out Major Punishments for Steelers-Browns Brawl

The NFL on Friday suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and two other players for their part in a brawl at the end of Thursday night’s game between Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The tussle began when Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground after the quarterback threw the ball late in the fourth quarter.

Rudolph was upset, likely at what he believed to be a late hit. The two wrestled on the ground, and at one point, Rudolph appeared to be unsuccessfully trying to take off Garrett’s helmet.

Eventually, it was Garrett who ripped the helmet off Rudolph — and then slammed it down on the quarterback’s head.

Here’s the most complete clip I could find. It’s originally from Conor Powers. More tweets and angles on my TL ICYMI: Cleveland #Browns DE Myles Garrett attacking Pittsburgh #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his helmet pic.twitter.com/j5BI8HcxBH — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) November 15, 2019

According to a statement Friday from Mike Signora, NFL senior vice president of football and internal communications, “Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason — and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.”

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely, with a minimum of at least this regular season and playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

“He was also fined an additional amount,” the statement says. “Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

That wasn’t the only suspension the NFL dished out.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who punched and kicked Garrett in the head after the defensive end swung the helmet at Rudolph, was suspended without pay for three games and also fined.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and fined. After Rudolph took the helmet to the head, Ogunjobi hit him from behind, knocking the quarterback to the ground.

In all from the NFL:— #Browns DE Myles Garrett suspended without pay indefinitely, at least the rest of the season.— #Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey suspended 3 games and fined— #Browns DL Larry Ogunjobi suspended one game and fined.— Other players involved may be fined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

In addition, both the Steelers and Browns organizations were fined $250,000.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns’ Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers’ Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, suggested the quarterback has not ruled out taking legal action against Garrett.

“I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table,” he wrote in a text message to ESPN.

