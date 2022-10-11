Parler Share
Inglewood, California, on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys game.
Celebrity Kim Kardashian pictured at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys game. Kardashian was booed when her image appeared on the stadium's Jumbotron. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

NFL Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian as She Blows Kisses from Private Suite at Rams Game

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2022 at 7:38am
Kim Kardashian’s cameo appearance on the Jumbotron at Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game drew a chorus of boos.

The reality TV star’s appearance followed a shot of John Legend, whose appearance did not elicit anywhere nearly the same reaction from the SoFi Stadium fans, according to the New York Post. The Kardashian video went viral, the Post reported.

As boos echoed, Kardashian smiled, waved and blew a kiss at the camera.

Kardashian appeared with her 6-year-old son, Saint, to watch the game, which the Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys 22-10.

Kardashian had been in the news over the weekend as part of social media commentary from entertainer Kanye West, Kardashian’s former husband.

The website TMZ reported that Kardashian is funding extra security at the school her children attend in response to online comments from West.

The site also said the West appeared last week — wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt — at his daughter North’s basketball game, which Kardashian also attended. The former couple did not interact throughout the game, TMZ reported.

Kardashian’s appearance Sunday drew a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Bethany Frankel, who appeared on the show “Real Housewives of New York City,” said the booing should not have been a surprise.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” she tweeted.

“The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “I want a world where children don’t see this phony, filtered, attention grabbing, lying culture celebrated. I want new role models.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation