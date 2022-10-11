NFL Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian as She Blows Kisses from Private Suite at Rams Game

Kim Kardashian’s cameo appearance on the Jumbotron at Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game drew a chorus of boos.

The reality TV star’s appearance followed a shot of John Legend, whose appearance did not elicit anywhere nearly the same reaction from the SoFi Stadium fans, according to the New York Post. The Kardashian video went viral, the Post reported.

As boos echoed, Kardashian smiled, waved and blew a kiss at the camera.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬 John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

Kardashian appeared with her 6-year-old son, Saint, to watch the game, which the Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys 22-10.

Kardashian had been in the news over the weekend as part of social media commentary from entertainer Kanye West, Kardashian’s former husband.

The website TMZ reported that Kardashian is funding extra security at the school her children attend in response to online comments from West.

The site also said the West appeared last week — wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt — at his daughter North’s basketball game, which Kardashian also attended. The former couple did not interact throughout the game, TMZ reported.

Kardashian’s appearance Sunday drew a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Cowboys And Rams Fans Came Together For A Beautiful Moment Of Unity … The Moment They Booed Kim Kardashian To The High Heavens https://t.co/FTDkWCJ552 pic.twitter.com/azUCecbThV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022

Bethany Frankel, who appeared on the show “Real Housewives of New York City,” said the booing should not have been a surprise.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” she tweeted.

“The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “I want a world where children don’t see this phony, filtered, attention grabbing, lying culture celebrated. I want new role models.”

