NFL Fines Player over $6,000 for Wearing Santa Shoes to Promote Underprivileged Youth

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 7:32am

The NFL fined an athlete over $6,000 for wearing Christmas cleats to promote a GoFundMe page to donate cleats to underprivileged youth.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wore red Adidas cleats that did not match his team’s uniform during their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I just felt like its Christmas, everybody’s in the Christmas spirit, so why not?” the rookie running back said, according to The Daily Caller.

The following week after the game, Kamara received a $6,079 fine for wearing the cleats.

“It was worth it. I told everybody what I was gonna do after the game,” he told ESPN. “I’m gonna make a GoFundMe. I’m gonna find like a charity, maybe something that gets shoes for underprivileged kids or maybe something like a little league team out here that needs some cleats and donate the rest of the money to a team or something like that. I mean, the Grinch stole Christmas.”

Another Saints running back Mark Ingram told the NFL not to be a Grinch, The Daily Caller reported.

“It’s the Christmas spirit, man,” he said. “How can you be mad at that? Do not be a Grinch.”

The NFL didn’t follow Ingram’s advice. Kamara shared the envelope he received on Twitter.

Twitter users voiced their opinions about the NFL’s lack of Christmas spirit.

“Unfortunately The Grinch stole Christmas!! After the game I said that I would make a gofundme for the fine and donate the proceeds to charity sooooo …. here we are! A donation will be made to Willie Hall playgrounds recreational department to provide cleats for their youth football programs,” he wrote on the fundraising page.

The campaign had already exceeded its $5,000 goal by early Saturday morning; donations, however, will still being accepted.

The cleats were designed to look like red Christmas stockings, but the NFL’s list of fines and appeals states that players will be fined if they wear shoes that don’t match their team colors.

