NFL Fines Saints Captain for Wearing 'Man of God' Headband, but He Still Stands for Christ

The only thing the NFL is better at than creating controversy is creating needless controversy.

The NFL’s rule against players wearing “personal messages” during games has once again reared its ugly head, leading to a seemingly unnecessary fine.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis says he was fined roughly $7,000 for wearing a headband with the phrase “Man of God” on it during a Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks.

Davis posted a picture of the headband on Instagram and asked his followers whether he should wear it again.

“So, I got fined $7K for my headband. Should I continue to wear it, or nah?” he wrote.

The minimum fine for a second offense would be $14,037, according to NOLA.com.

Davis is not the first player to face a ridiculous fine over the NFL’s “personal messages” rule.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward was fined over $25,000 for a series of messages on his eye black that were meant to honor his late father.

A year later, another Steelers player, running back DeAngelo Williams, was fined nearly $6,000 for the “Find the Cure” message on his eye black.

Williams has lost his mother and four aunts to breast cancer.

Davis, an eighth-year player and Saints captain, has long been outspoken about his Christian faith.

Jesus holds all things together, so when you ask him to leave, and he does, you get chaos. “and in him all things hold together” Col.1:17 — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) June 13, 2016

When we get tired of losing at life, there’s a winning formula that we can follow. It’s called the bible. #coffeetime — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) April 20, 2016

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28 — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) November 1, 2018

A video posted to Twitter of Davis pumping up his teammates prior to a Week 4 showdown against the Cowboys shows the linebacker wearing a headband with a cross on it.

It’s not clear if the cross headband replaced the “Man of God” one, or whether the NFL would even consider the cross to be a personal message, per its guidelines.

But one thing is clear. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to let the NFL quash his testimony any time soon.

