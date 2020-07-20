In Mark Cuban’s world, he’s usually the one demanding the answers.

The billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks is probably best known to Americans as a panelist on “Shark Tank,” the reality show where Cuban and other business titans grill aspiring entrepreneurs to see if their latest idea is worth an investment of time and money.

But on Fox News Sunday night, Cuban found himself on the end of one piercing question from former NFL great Herschel Walker about the Black Lives Matter movement:

“Do you know what BLM, the organization, stands for?”

If Cuban had an answer, he didn’t show it.

The two were guests with host Harris Faulkner on a special broadcast, “The Fight for America.”

Walker is a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump who has made no secret of his distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as for the anti-police activists who have wreaked havoc in American cities since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. (Walker’s offer to help broker a deal to fly the anti-cop protesters out of the United States to go live somewhere else is the kind of stuff legends are made of.)

Cuban, besides being an owner of a National Basketball Association team and reality TV star, is building a name as being among America’s woke wealthy, the elites who’ve decided that the country that helped them build their fortunes is actually riven with “systemic racism.”

Walker was obviously not intimidated by Cuban’s riches.

Check out the exchange here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Cuban claimed his league’s goal was ultimately for the good:

“This is important to our players and important to the fans, but most importantly it’s important to the United States of America that we address these sensitive issues and try to help end systemic racism,” he said.

That sounds great and all, but maybe an organization like Black Lives Matter isn’t the way to go about addressing “sensitive issues” that BLM leftists do their best to inflame.

Maybe pursuing the boogeyman of “systemic racism” in a country that has struggled mightily for decades to even the playing field for all ethnicities isn’t the way to go about solving the many problems that remain.

That’s where Walker’s question came in.

“I think Mark is totally correct. We have to address it but you don’t address it by saying, ‘we will do it,’ without knowing what it is you are doing,” he said.

“Not to question you, Mark, but do you know what the organization stands for? Besides saying, ‘black lives matter.’ Because I say one of the things that we have to address is Americans’ lives matter.”

Walker struck a chord with many viewers.

Hey @mcuban, Black Lies Matter is a violent, Marxist org that advocates for destroying capitalism, and “replacing” fathers and nuclear families. Why would you and the @NBA want to promote a hateful group like that? https://t.co/6kh0X0DGkn #BlackLivesMatter — Oregon Conservative (@ORConservative) July 20, 2020

A WHITE GUY SUPPORTING BLM AND A BLACK GUY AGAINST. ⁦@HerschelWalker⁩ HERSCHEL SEEMS SO MUCH SMARTER. Herschel Walker, Mark Cuban square off over BLM on the fieldhttps://t.co/24RCIwMK1Y — SILENT MAJORITY ®️🇺🇸 (@GoGreen33333333) July 20, 2020

Mark Cuban is cowing down to BLM and refused to listen to Herschel Walker try to say that BLM is not for American Lives Matter but are a Marxist group. Really Mark you are going to filthy up a basketball court with Black Lives Matter because you haven’t educated yourself? — d burgess (@d_denita316) July 20, 2020

@HARRISFAULKNER Hershel Walker was spot on tonight. People don’t realize what BLM really stands for — needles (@needles100) July 20, 2020

Boiled down, Walker’s point amounted to noting that the NFL, where he made his mark, and the NBA are kowtowing to the Black Lives Matter movement because they’re buying the hype.

Since Floyd’s death, Black Lives Matter as an organization and the words “black lives matter” have achieved a kind of totemic status in the cultural conversation. Anyone who questions their validity is automatically suspect in the mainstream media.

That’s why the NBA has allowed its players to wear social justice slogans on their jerseys, and the league is reportedly planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the courts when play finally resumes.

But after two months of incessant attention, some truths about the Black Lives Matter organization are starting to emerge, despite the bootlicking coverage it’s received from the mainstream media (which evidently sees the whole protest moment as another vehicle for attacking the Trump administration).

In a 2015 interview, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors identified herself and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists.”

“We are super versed on ideological theories and I think that what we really try to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk,” she told The Real News Network.

So that’s one answer to what the organization stands for.

Another is the fact that the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation has a fiscal sponsor called Thousand Currents that boasts a convicted terrorist on its board of directors. (A woman who would still be serving a 58-year prison sentence for terrorist activities if then-President Bill Clinton had not commuted it and set her free during his last days in office in 2001.)

In short, BLM is not a group devoted to ending “systemic racism.” It’s a group whose founders are dedicated to Marxism. Its supporters are clearly comfortable engaging in violence. And its target is the basic system of the United States – the one that made Cuban so wealthy, along with his fellow professional sports owners.

Does Mark Cuban know this? Do his fellow NBA owners know it? Do the National Football League owners and executives who are frightened of their own players know it?

Probably. But they probably don’t care.

The NBA started this season by covering itself with disgrace over its surrender to China when it came to Hong Kong – ending the season in disgrace is apparently of no small matter.

The NFL has never been able to muster the spine to deal with anthem kneelers, and this season, with a reported plan to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the so-called “black national anthem,” before all opening games, it’s clear Commissioner Roger Goodell and his cronies aren’t going to start now.

But that doesn’t clear the rest of the country from facing up to Walker’s question.

Do those white, college-educated suburban women Democrats are so counting on in the 2020 election know what Black Lives Matter stands for as an organization? Do the readers of Teen Vogue know what is really behind the pap they’re being spoon-fed? (Do their parents know what they’re being spoon-fed?)

Do Democrats around the country really understand the currents that are running through their party under the guise of fighting “systemic racism?”

Judging by Cuban’s response to Walker – which was basically dodging the BLM question with some boilerplate “the black community is hurting” blabber, Cuban didn’t have an answer he could share with the American public.

With three more months to go before the November election, Trump supporters need to work to make sure misguided Democrats can learn what Cuban and the mainstream media won’t tell them:

The truth about Black Lives Matter.

