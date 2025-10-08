NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson Torches 'Political' Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection

Perhaps Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, one of the best running backs in National Football League history, should run for political office.

In a clip posted late Tuesday to the social media platform X, Dickerson blasted both the NFL and its “political” choice of Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb. 8.

“First of all, I don’t even know who the hell the guy is,” Dickerson said in response to a question about Bad Bunny from an unnamed TMZ reporter. “I’ve never heard of him.”

According to USA Today, the “Puerto Rican music megastar,” who “sings almost exclusively in Spanish,” ranked as the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify from 2020 to 2022.

Bad Bunny, the stage name of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also ranks among the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump and the United States, particularly the president’s immigration policies.

“I heard some stuff he said about the United States,” Dickerson said moments later.

The Hall of Famer did not mince words.

“I’m from the U.S.,” he added. “I love my country. If you don’t like the United States, get your a** out of here. Don’t come over here.”

A minute or so later, Dickerson reiterated that sentiment.

“You know, they get these performers. And they say all this controversial stuff about the United States, like they hate the U.S. and all that kind of stuff,” the former running back said. “If you hate the U.S., don’t come here.”

Dickerson, of course, admitted that he never heard of Bad Bunny. So the Hall of Famer reserved his harshest comments for the people who chose Bad Bunny in the first place.

“I’m not surprised the NFL would do something like this,” Dickerson said. “You know, that’s how they got that political crap. They [act] like they the good guys, and they not.”

Indeed, for those who care about the bigger picture, the Hall of Famer’s comments about the NFL undoubtedly will come across as even more pointed than his objection to the choice of Bad Bunny.

“The NFL is crooked-er than the federal government — way crooked-er than the federal government ever is,” Dickerson said.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

😳 NFL legend Eric Dickerson says Bad Bunny should ‘keep his ass in Puerto Rico’ … https://t.co/GB0IZxJTf1 🎥: Joy Of Everything pic.twitter.com/8FHneOGk9I — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2025

Whether the NFL qualifies as corrupt, of course, would require an investigation. But the league most definitely has gone woke.

In fact, even after Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, the NFL has doubled down on its woke madness.

Arrogant league executives undoubtedly regard their league as immune to conservative boycotts. And perhaps they have it right. After all, Americans’ addiction to football probably transcends politics.

Dickerson, however, hardly rates as a fringe critic. The former running back, who spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, still holds the NFL’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984, as well as the single-season rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards, set in 1983.

Thus, while they still might not cancel Bad Bunny, NFL executives could not have heard Dickerson’s comments with indifference.

Moreover, ordinary Americans — those whom the NFL regularly insults — might want to hear more from the Hall of Famer.

