NFL Hall of Famer Throws His Support Behind Trump with Viral Photo: 'Doesn't Matter How Many Fake Charges They Find Him Guilty Of'
One of the greatest players in the storied history of the Chicago Bears is defending former President Donald Trump after his conviction in a politically charged New York City court case.
Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher expressed his support for Trump in a Thursday Instagram post.
“Doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of he’s still got my vote. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 TRUMP 2024,” Urlacher posted.
The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro First-teamer shared a photo of himself with Trump on a golf course.
Donald Trump Jr. went on to share the hard-hitting linebacker’s message of support on X.
From NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher 🔥🔥🔥
“Doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of he’s still got my vote. Trump 2024.” pic.twitter.com/qY9eUQdPAq
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2024
Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case, brought about by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The former president was convicted of making undisclosed campaign expenditures in the form of payments to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels in the case.
Judge Juan Merchan repeatedly barred Trump from criticizing his own court rulings in the case.
The development makes Trump the first president in American history to be convicted of a felony.
Even some of Trump’s most stringent critics, such as disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, have questioned the integrity of the guilty verdict.
The fact that people still actually believe that our criminal legal system is fair & gives defendants a real chance at justice is laughable. 95%+ of all cases end in conviction. How can anyone possibly argue such a rigged system is fair?! Trump is unfortunately the latest victim
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 31, 2024
The convictions — the first of their kind — spurred a groundswell of support for Trump, who has expressed his intent to continue with his 2024 presidential campaign.
The Trump 2024 campaign benefited from a record-shattering $34.8 million in small-dollar donations immediately after the decision.
Urlacher isn’t the only successful athlete to speak in defense of Trump during his hour of legal peril.
Mixed martial artist Michael Chandler shared a photo of himself and the Republican after Trump’s conviction.
“You’ve been in my corner, now I’m in yours.”
Trump has expressed his intention to appeal the criminal convictions, according to Reuters.
