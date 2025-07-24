NFL Head Coach Schools Reporter Who Tried to Bait Him with Loaded Question About Meeting with Trump

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t play games when it comes to basic respect, especially for the office of the presidency.

After a practice Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked about his recent visit to the White House alongside his brother Jim to meet with President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.

Great time hanging out in the Oval Office with President Trump, Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, and Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 📸: @dto_rok pic.twitter.com/CBnrPhmyRE — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 11, 2025

The question wasn’t exactly subtle.

“You visited the White House with your brother recently,” a reporter noted.

He continued, “It’s obviously a divisive political time. In the past, Donald Trump has said denigrating things about Baltimore … As a prominent representative of Baltimore, what were your thoughts on making that visit?”

Harbaugh didn’t take the bait, which was most likely intended to either put him on the defensive in some capacity or another.

Instead, he turned the question around and then elevated the conversation with grace.

“Why do you frame that question? I would have framed that question like: ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’” Harbaugh replied.

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh delivered a masterful response to a nasty reporter when asked why he met with Trump: “Why do you frame that question [like that]? … It was amazing—it was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be… pic.twitter.com/h7QXXNIZk0 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 24, 2025

“It was amazing,” the coach said. “It was awesome.”

Harbaugh continued, “And I promise you, I root for our president. I want our president to be successful, just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful, and it was an amazing experience.”

The 62-year-old added, “It’s not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family.”

Now, that’s what you call perspective. It’s how you school someone carrying a malicious agenda with class.

Harbaugh’s response is refreshing in an era of “gotcha” journalism and political litmus tests for people outside of politics, including great American football coaches and their families.

The Harbaugh family has long been a staple of American football.

John Harbaugh has led the Ravens since 2008 and guided them to a Super Bowl victory over his brother’s San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

His brother, pro-life warrior Jim Harbaugh, is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and won a national title for Michigan just 18 months ago.

Their father, Jack Harbaugh, coached for decades at the college level and currently runs the Harbaugh Coaching Academy.

