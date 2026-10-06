Share
Sports
News
Head coach Mike Kafka of the New York Giants speaks with line judge Jeff Seeman during the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Head coach Mike Kafka of the New York Giants speaks with line judge Jeff Seeman during the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson / Getty Images)

NFL Investigating Referee After 'Unacceptable' Interaction with Player Is Caught on Camera

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 6, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

The NFL is reviewing a fourth-quarter sideline exchange in which line judge Jeff Seeman appeared to use profanity toward Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

McBride was coming off the field at MetLife Stadium when a sideline camera caught Seeman appearing to direct a curse at him, NBC News reported. The Giants went on to win, 36-24.

An NFL spokesman told NBC News the league was reviewing the matter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted Sunday night that the league had confirmed the review after video of the exchange circulated.


The clip shows Seeman, in the line judge’s striped shirt, facing the Cardinals sideline as McBride, wearing No. 85, walks past. Broadcast audio did not pick up the words cleanly, but multiple outlets reported that Seeman appeared to shout a profanity at McBride twice.

McBride turned toward the CBS camera, pointed at it, and laughed. A Cardinals staffer then directed him away from the official.

CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who wrote that she was standing next to the exchange, said the argument began with McBride asking for a pass-interference flag.

Should the NFL hold officials to the same standards as players?

“What’s wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying ‘please’ when pleading his case for a PI flag,” she wrote. “He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. The harshest he got was, ‘You’re ruining the game.’”

NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter posted the video and called the official’s conduct unacceptable.

“Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed,” Tretter wrote. “We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”


Schefter’s post noted that Tretter had called for the league to hold the official accountable. The union’s statement treated the exchange as a conduct issue, not a judgment on the pass-interference call McBride had been arguing.

Related:
Caitlin Clark Battered, Bloodied in Season-Ending Loss – And She Can't Get a Whistle

NBC News reported that Seeman has worked as an NFL official since 2002. The league did not immediately say whether he would be reassigned or disciplined while the review is open.

An NFL spokesperson did not answer NBC News on whether the league has a written rule governing officials’ language toward players. Under league rules, a player can be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following “abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures” directed at opponents, teammates, officials, or league representatives.

That player rule is the comparison Tretter drew. The union’s position is that the same language, if it came from McBride, would be penalized and could draw a fine.

On Monday, Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he expected fallout from the McBride exchange. “The officials should never be the story,” Schefter said in comments McAfee posted.


Schefter also said Sunday produced more penalties than any day in the NFL since Week 2 of the 2015 season. He did not tie that total to the McBride exchange.

The review is limited, for now, to the sideline interaction. The league has not said whether it is also looking at the no-call McBride was contesting when he left the field.

McBride had not publicly commented on the exchange as of Monday afternoon and the Cardinals have not issued a statement either.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Watch: The Priceless Moment Fetterman Accidentally Declares He's a Lifelong Republican - So Would He Be a Good One?
NFL Investigating Referee After 'Unacceptable' Interaction with Player Is Caught on Camera
Catfight! Insiders Say 'The View' Hosts Ticked at ABC After Whoopi's Hiatus - 'Every One of Them Wanted [It]'
Watch: Famous European Organist Blown Away When Tiny Georgia Church Attendees Begin Belting Out Lyrics
'OnlyFans Pimp' Came to Faith in Christ, Now She's Warning How Girls Get Pulled Into Porn Without Realizing It
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation